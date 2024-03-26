Wellness

4 Supplements You Should Never Take on an Empty Stomach, Doctors Say

Make the most of your supplement regimen.

Avatar for BLO Author
By Lauren Gray
March 26, 2024
Avatar for BLO Author
By Lauren Gray
March 26, 2024

When it comes to vitamins and supplements, reaping maximal benefits is not only about what you take, but also about how. For instance, your doctor might recommend taking certain supplements at a particular time of day, or they may instruct you to take them with or without other supplements or medications. Similarly, your doctor may advise you to take supplements with food or on an empty stomach. The best way to find out is to share the full list of what you're taking with your doctor or pharmacist.

However, there's a handful of very common supplements that should never be ingested on an empty stomach. Taking them the wrong way can render them useless or even harmful, experts say.

"By taking these supplements with food, you can maximize their absorption and minimize the risk of adverse effects," says Jana Abelovska, MPharm, superintendent pharmacist at Click Pharmacy.

She adds that you should always consult with a healthcare professional before starting any new supplement regimen to ensure it's appropriate for your individual needs. That said, these are the four supplements that should always be paired with a meal.

RELATED: 12 Supplements You Should Never Take Together, Medical Experts Say.

1
Fat-Soluble Vitamins (A, D, E, K)

Smiling young woman taking medication at home with glass of water
eternalcreative / iStock

When you're taking vitamins, it's important to distinguish between those that are water-soluble and those that are fat-soluble. Though water-soluble vitamins can be taken on an empty stomach, fat-soluble vitamins need dietary fat to be broken down, absorbed, and ultimately stored in body fat tissue and the liver. Taken without food, they tend to be far less effective.

"Think of your body as a high-performance sports car," suggests Yousef Elyaman, MD, IFMCP, a board-certified internist and medical director at the supplements company Humann. "Those fat-soluble vitamins are like premium gasoline. But to really rev up the engine, you'll need to combine them with food. This is because they rely on dietary fats to be fully absorbed and to propel your health forward."

2
Multivitamins

Close up of a woman in a yellow sweater holding a pill, vitamin, or supplement bottle, reading the ingredients
vm / iStock

Many people take multivitamins to help fill in nutritional gaps in their diets. These should also be taken with food because they nearly always contain a combination of water-soluble and fat-soluble vitamins.

Elyaman adds that some people experience increased side effects from multivitamins when taken on an empty stomach. It's not uncommon to experience a stomach ache or stomach upset if you take multivitamins without food, he notes.

RELATED: 5 Supplements That Can Damage Your Kidneys, Doctors Say.

3
Coenzyme Q10

Man with gray hair and a red plaid shirt sitting at his desk taking a pill with water
iStock

Coenzyme Q10, often called CoQ10, is an antioxidant supplement that's used to protect against cellular damage. In particular, this supplement "helps with migraines, heart failure, and high blood pressure," the Cleveland Clinic writes.

Elyaman says that while CoQ10 can play a "vital role" in heart health, you'll need to take it with food in order to see results. "Since it's fat-soluble, pairing it with a meal helps ignite its full benefits," he says.

4
Calcium carbonate

mature woman taking vitamin with glass of water
PeopleImages / iStock

If you take a calcium supplement, it's important to know which kind you're taking—the two main types being calcium carbonate and calcium citrate.

If you take calcium carbonate, it's important to take this with food, the Mayo Clinic says. "The acid the stomach makes while eating helps the body absorb calcium carbonate," their experts write. Meanwhile, calcium citrate can be taken with or without food.

However, some people may find that taking both types with a meal comes with benefits. "Taking calcium with food also reduces the risk of gastrointestinal side effects, such as constipation," says Abelovska.

Lauren Gray
Lauren Gray is a New York-based writer, editor, and consultant. Read more
Filed Under
 •
Sources referenced in this article
  1. Source:
  2. Source:
  3. Source:
Latest News
  • Bath & Body Works at Lawrence Township New Jersey
    Bath & Body Works at Lawrence Township New Jersey
    Smarter Living

    Bath & Body Works Wallflower Causes Damage

    A shopper took her complaints to social media.

  • Close up of a sign that reads, "reopening soon"
    Close up of a sign that reads, "reopening soon"
    Smarter Living

    Are Ames Department Stores Making a Comeback?

    Here's what's going on with the regional chain.

  • A close up of a tax refund check next to a 1040 form and a W-2
    A close up of a tax refund check next to a 1040 form and a W-2
    Smarter Living

    IRS Issues Final Reminder for Tax Refunds

    "Time is running out" for nearly 1 million people.

  • total solar eclipse over palm trees
    total solar eclipse over palm trees
    Smarter Living

    45 Odd Animal Behaviors During a Solar Eclipse

    Get ready for weirdness on April 8.

  • the outside of a Trader Joe's store
    the outside of a Trader Joe's store
    Smarter Living

    Trader Joe's Raises Produce Price 20%

    This is the first increase in 20 years.

  • Bruce Springsteen on stage performing, pointing at the crowd while holding his guitar
    Bruce Springsteen on stage performing, pointing at the crowd while holding his guitar
    Entertainment

    Bruce Springsteen Reveals Diagnosis

    It made him think he'd never sing again.

Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.