10 Supplements That Actually Help You Wake Up in the Morning
These additions to your morning routine will make you feel ready for the day ahead.
Not everyone considers themselves to be a morning person. Some of us hit the snooze button much more than we'd like to admit, only to end up begrudgingly rolling out bed when "five more minutes" is no longer an option. But if you find yourself waking up more groggy than refreshed from a good night's rest, you might be in need of an extra boost. Talking to experts, we got insight into what you can get from your local drugstore to give you more energy. Read on to discover 10 supplements that actually help you wake up in the morning.
RELATED: These 3 Popular Supplements Can Mess With Your Sleep, Doctor Says.
1
Rhodiola
Rhodiola is the "ideal supplement to take early in the morning when you need an extra pick-me-up," Daniel Powers, MS, founder of The Botanical Institute, tells Best Life. As Powers explains, this is an "adaptogenic herb that is known to help stimulate the brain and improve energy levels."
"Studies have shown that rhodiola can be used to reduce stress, combat fatigue, increase mental performance and improve physical and mental fitness and resilience," he shares.
2
Melatonin
Sure, you probably know that melatonin can help you get to sleep. But as a result, it can help you wake up, too. When taken at night, melatonin supplements "can enhance sleep quality, leading to a more refreshed morning," Faisal Tai, MD, board certified psychiatrist and founder of PsychPlus, says.
Our bodies naturally produce melatonin, which is a "hormone that regulates sleep-wake cycles," according to Tai. But if you're having trouble getting the rest you need, you might need to introduce more into your body by way of a supplement.
RELATED: What Happens If You Take Melatonin Every Night Before Bed.
3
Vitamin B12
Vitamin B12 also helps your body regulate melatonin, according to Bill Glaser, CEO of Outstanding Foods.
"We can't naturally produce vitamin B12, but it's found in many animal products, such as clams, beef, and eggs, [and] affects red blood cell formation, supports bone health, and improves mood by metabolizing serotonin," he explains.
If you're not getting enough of this nutrient through what you eat, you may want to consider taking B12 supplements.
"With the recommended daily consumption through foods and supplements (when approved by your doctor), vitamin B12 can improve your sleep cycles and help you wake up more energized," Glaser says.
4
Ashwagandha
Ashwagandha is one supplement that has become quite popular—and for good reason. Emerging science has revealed that it "works to boost energy levels by helping your body cope with the weakening effects of stress and anxiety," Destini Moody, RD, board-certified dietitian and founder of The Athlete's Dietitian, says.
"It's also been shown to reduce fatigue, especially in those who are active or athletic," she adds.
RELATED: 12 Supplements You Should Never Take Together, Medical Experts Say.
5
Caffeine
Java fans, rejoice!
"Coffee is far and away the best 'supplement' to wake you up in the morning," says sleep expert and researcher Jeff Kahn, who explains that caffeine blocks adenosine receptors in the brain.
"Adenosine is the drowsiness chemical that builds as we're awake during the day and clears at night, so long as we get sufficient sleep," he says. "There is lingering adenosine in the morning, especially if you're sleep-deprived."
Coffee—or caffeine supplements, if you prefer a pill version—can "temporarily mask this drowsiness," according to Kahn.
6
Green tea
If starting your day with a cup of coffee doesn't appeal to you, there's always green tea.
"For centuries, people have been drinking green tea, not only for the health benefits, but also because it's an excellent source of caffeine," Rachel Scott, co-founder and medical practitioner for National TASC LLC, shares. "Green tea can boost your alertness immediately, helping you wake up in the morning."
If you don't have time to brew a cup, Scott recommends taking a green tea supplement.
"The good thing about green tea's caffeine is that it is released at a constant and slower pace as compared to coffee, so you won't experience an energy crash," she notes.
7
Vitamin D
Natural sunlight is "necessary in the morning to strengthen the circadian alerting signals that are your real source of daily energy," Kahn says. Unfortunately, not everyone gets enough vitamin D from actual sunlight.
In fact, one of the most common deficiencies in the U.S. is a vitamin D deficiency, according to Cesar Sauza, MS, a registered dietitian and nutritionist working with EndoMondo. Those who are lacking this sunshine nutrient usually experience fatigue or a lack of energy as symptoms.
"But supplementing with vitamin D to bring levels up will increase energy levels and make it easier to wake up in the morning," Sauza explains.
RELATED: 21 Surprising Signs You Have a Vitamin Deficiency.
8
Mushroom
No, you don't have to eat a bunch of mushrooms every morning. But you could consider taking a mushroom complex supplement, which typically "contains several types of mushrooms that can help improve focus and provide energy," according to Sauza.
To find the best option to help you wake up in the morning, Sauza advises looking for mushroom supplements containing lion's mane and cordyceps, as they are known for promoting energy and focus.
9
Cognizin
There are plenty of supplements that contain Cognizin, which is a "branded form of citicoline that supplies the brain with the energy it needs," says Danielle Citrolo, PharmD, registered pharmacist and vice president of scientific and regulatory affairs at Kyowa Hakko USA.
Citrolo recommends Lemme Focus gummies or Solaray SharpMind Focus capsules as "a great way to start your day," because both contain Cognizin.
"To sustain your focus and attention, your brain requires an adequate ongoing supply of energy and healthy communication between neurons," she explains. "Cognizin supports healthy brain metabolism and helps provide phospholipids essential to healthy brain function."
10
Magnesium
As with melatonin, magnesium is a well-known sleep aide—and in the same way, it can help you feel more refreshed when you wake up, according to Tai.
"Magnesium, involved in muscle and nerve function, has calming effects, potentially easing anxiety and promoting better sleep," he explains.
Best Life offers the most up-to-date information from top experts, new research, and health agencies, but our content is not meant to be a substitute for professional guidance. When it comes to the medication you're taking or any other health questions you have, always consult your healthcare provider directly.