These 3 Popular Supplements Can Mess With Your Sleep, Doctor Says

Most doctors agree that you should always strive to get the nutrients you need from dietary sources. However, your medical provider may recommend taking a supplement to counteract a specific deficiency if you happen to have one. Janine Bowring, ND, a naturopathic doctor and content creator, says that how your body processes these supplements has to do not only with what you take, but also with when. In fact, she warns that certain supplements can interfere with your sleep if taken too late in the day, leaving you feeling groggy and under-rested.

In a recent TikTok video, Bowring called out three popular supplements in particular that are known to cause sleep disturbances if taken at the wrong time. Take these early in the day to avoid sleep problems, she says.

RELATED: 5 Best Anti-Aging Supplements, According to a Doctor.

Always tell your doctor about prolonged sleep disturbances.

If you've noticed that your sleep has hit a prolonged rough patch, it's important not to try to self-diagnose. According to the Cleveland Clinic, you should speak with your doctor to rule out any serious underlying conditions that could be causing your sleep disturbances. These can include heart disease, asthma, depression, or anxiety disorders, among others.

If you're taking any medication or supplements, your doctor will also want to review this information with you. Oftentimes, sleep changes can be the direct result of what you're taking, when you take it, and in what dosages—so it's best to have that information handy when you go for your appointment.

However, Bowring does note that these three supplements could be keeping you awake.

RELATED: Stress Relief Supplement Is Safe to Use and "Very Effective"—But Doctors Urge Caution.

1 Vitamin D

Bowring says that even supplements that are widely considered perfectly safe to take could be disturbing your sleep. The first supplement that Bowring recommends against taking late in the day is vitamin D, a nutrient that your body needs to absorb calcium.

"Don't take it before bed," she warned in her recent post."It is the sunshine vitamin and it gives you energy, so it's best to take your vitamin D—and make sure it's vitamin D3—in the morning, mimicking that natural sunlight exposure that you usually get during the day."

2 Vitamin B-12

Vitamin B-12 helps your body produce red blood cells, enhances cell metabolism, and enables DNA synthesis. It's also important for your eyes, bone, and skin health. However, Bowring says that vitamin B-12 is "also very stimulating and gives you a lot of energy.

"You don't want to take that at night. You want to take that one in the morning," she advises.

RELATED: 7 Surprising Benefits of Taking Magnesium Every Day.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Sign Up for Our FREE Daily Newsletter Be the first to receive tons of amazing, life-changing tips! Sign up

3 Coenzyme Q10

Coenzyme Q10 aids in the growth and maintenance of your cells. In addition to being produced naturally in your body, it can be found in small amounts in meat, fish, and nuts. However, some people choose to take a CoQ10 supplement to boost their levels—especially when they find that they are in decline.

"Levels of CoQ10 in your body decrease as you age. CoQ10 levels have also been found to be lower in people with certain conditions, such as heart disease, and in those who take cholesterol-lowering drugs called statins," the Mayo Clinic notes.

Bowring says that if you do choose to take a CoQ10 supplement, you should never take it before bed—a mistake she says she's personally made. "These are very stimulating and give you a lot of energy. Better to take those in the morning," she notes. "I couldn't sleep all night."

For more health advice sent directly to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Best Life offers the most up-to-date information from top experts, new research, and health agencies, but our content is not meant to be a substitute for professional guidance. When it comes to the medication you're taking or any other health questions you have, always consult your healthcare provider directly.