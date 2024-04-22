7 Best Clothing Items to Sleep In, Experts Say

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

The quality of your sleep can have a huge impact on how you feel throughout the day—not to mention your long-term health, both physical and mental. That's why investing in your sleep hygiene is always a good idea, whether that means buying new bedding, creating an evening routine you love, or finding the best clothes to sleep in for a deeply comfortable rest.

In fact, experts say that what you wear to bed can be a significant determinant of how well you'll sleep. That's because most people are highly sensitive to their thermal environments while slumbering, usually requiring cooler temperatures to rest well. Soft, breathable fabrics and comfy cuts can also help ensure that you get every last one of those 40 winks you're after. Ready to revamp your sleep style? These seven clothing items combine style and comfort so you can lounge in luxury, experts say.

1 Cotton or modal pajama sets

Cotton pajama sets are a popular sleepwear selection for a reason. "Cotton is breathable, soft, and absorbs moisture, making it an ideal fabric for sleepwear," explains Dani Read, senior designer at Cosabella. "It helps regulate body temperature, keeping you cool in warm weather and cozy in cooler temperatures."

Her favorite set from the Cosabella collection is the Bella Long Sleeve Top and Pant Pajama Set. It's crafted from Peruvian pima Cotton, which is renowned for its exceptional durability, softness, and brilliant sheen.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Yenia Hernández Fonseca, a stylist, luxury fashion expert, and contributor to Margo Paige, favors modal pajamas. "With an incredibly soft touch, pajamas made of modal are ideal for a good night's sleep," she says, noting that the fabric is also very strong and long-lasting, so you know you're getting your money's worth. "This bio-based fabric is more absorbent than cotton, so you'll sleep fresh and sweat-free like a baby," she adds.

2 Bamboo-rayon socks

When the temperature drops, Fonseca recommends sleeping in bamboo-rayon socks for an added layer of coziness. "Lightweight and loose-fitting, bamboo rayon socks are perfect for lounging in as they regulate your temperature and won't make you sweat if you decide to sleep in them," she says.

According to the Sleep Foundation, wearing socks to bed may also help you fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer, and regulate your body temperature as you slumber.

3 Silk nightgowns or pajama sets

Sumptuous and stylish, silk nightwear is another great choice—and you don't have to save it for a special occasion, the experts say.

"Silk is luxurious and smooth against the skin, providing a comfortable and indulgent sleep experience," says Read. "It is also naturally a gentle fabric, not to mention it can be beautiful and ornate."

4 Silk hair wraps

When it's time to lay your head down to rest, don't neglect your hair. Fonseca recommends sleeping with a silk hair wrap to safeguard your tresses as you sleep.

"Sleeping with a silk hair wrap will protect your hair from breakage, damage, and frizz as they reduce friction with your pillow, especially for people with fine hair," she says. "More than a trendy look, silk also helps maintain your hair's natural oils, plus its antimicrobial properties promote optimal scalp health."

5 Sleep shirts

For a more casual approach to sleepwear, Read recommends a cotton sleep shirt. However, you can do better than reaching for whatever worn-in t-shirt you've been throwing on for decades.

"A sleep shirt is a versatile and comfortable sleepwear option," Read notes. She says these offer "a loose and relaxed fit, allowing you to have freedom of movement during sleep." The key here is to choose a breathable fabric and to avoid tight tailoring or waistbands.

6 Lightweight babydoll dresses

If you're all about romanticizing your life, sleeping in a cotton babydoll dress can dial up the drama. However, you shouldn't give up on comfort to achieve the lingerie look—there are plenty of options that simultaneously offer soft, stretchy materials and cute cuts.

Read adds that cotton baby dolls are ideal for sleep, blending style and comfort. "It can offer a feminine and flirty style, making bedtime feel more special and enjoyable," she says.

7 Bralettes

Going braless to bed may sound like the epitome of comfort, but for those with bigger busts, a little support can go a long way.

"A bralette can offer light and comfortable support," says Read. "Many of our customers prefer sleeping in a light supportive wireless option or a camisole with a shelf bra for a gentle fit."