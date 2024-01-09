7 Best Cozy Earth Sheets Dupes
Oprah's favorite sheets cost $439, but there are plenty of affordable alternatives.
The sheer amount of time we spend in bed is part of the reason why many justify spending a significant portion of their home decor budget on premium mattresses and bedding. And though everyone has their own preferences regarding sheets, it can help when someone recommends a particular brand—especially when that someone is as influential as Oprah Winfrey. But while her favorite bedding is highly rated, it's also pretty pricey at $439 for a king set. That's why we set out to find the best Cozy Earth sheets dupes.
What Are Cozy Earth Sheets?
Oprah first put the brand Cozy Earth on the map in 2018, when she included its bamboo sheets on her highly regarded "favorite things" list, calling them "the softest ever" and noting that they "may help regulate body temperature, meaning both chilly sleepers and hot flashers can get a good night's rest."
In the five years since, she's included other soft and luxurious products from Cozy Earth on her annual list, including bamboo pajamas (2019), bamboo joggers (2020), lounge socks (2021), and waffle bath towels (2022). However, it's the original bamboo sheets that shoppers still seem to covet the most.
Why Are Cozy Earth Sheets So Expensive?
According to Cozy Earth, their sheets are "made from 100 percent premium viscose from bamboo." In addition to the material itself, they say that "finer quality fiber, yarns, weaves, and purposeful technology" are what make the sheets so soft and temperature-regulating—and, we assume, so expensive.
Hoping to give these sheets a try but don't want to fork over hundreds of dollars? Experts say there are other fantastic options for a fraction of the price. Read on for the best Cozy Earth sheets dupes, as picked by retail experts.
7 Best Cozy Earth Sheets Dupes
1. Made Trade Bamboo Sateen Sheet Set
Bamboo sheets have spiked in popularity thanks to their comfort and environmental benefits. And according to Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews.com, the Made Trade Bamboo Sateen Sheet Set stands out as an excellent option using the material.
"These are definitely still pricey, but a queen set of these will only set you back $229 rather than nearly $400 for the Cozy Earth sheets," she says. "The business is women-owned, the sheets are vegan and are made from 100 percent sustainable materials—which in this case is organic Bamboo lyocell."
Ramhold explains that these sheets have a 300 thread count—which is the equivalent of 1,000 thread count in cotton sets—and are Oeko-Tex certified (meaning they're free of many common chemicals) with a "silky smooth texture." But there is still one caveat.
"One thing to keep in mind is that if you tend to be a hot sleeper, sateen weaves may make you feel hotter, so definitely look into the best weaves before shelling out a significant amount of cash on bamboo sheets," she suggests.
2. Bedsure Cooling Sheets from Amazon
You can't beat the fast delivery from Amazon, and in this case, you also can't beat the $105 price tag for a king-size set of Bedsure's cooling sheets (at the time of writing, they were on sale for $57, which is 46 percent off). Samantha Landau, consumer expert at TopCashback, calls them "the most promising budget alternative to Cozy Earth's sheet set."
With nearly 53,000 reviews, these sheets have a 4.6-star average rating. They come in 22 different colors, but unlike Cozy Earth, they're made from "rayon derived from bamboo." However, they're still Oeko-Tex certified and promise to be "moisture-wicking, breathable, and [offer] thermoregulation."
In a review on TikTok, home styling and productivity influencer @nalae.co says these are "the softest sheets" she's ever felt. Likewise, product reviewer @justicebuys claims Bedsure's sheets are "perfect for hot sleepers," and even demonstrates with a steamer how water passes through the sheets rather than getting absorbed.
"I've been using a single set of these exclusively for THREE YEARS and they look more or less the same as when I bought them, despite being washed and dried weekly," said one Amazon commenter. "For years my boyfriend has been a night sweater, but not once with these," wrote another.
3. Cariloha's Classic Bamboo Bed Sheet Set
"The Cariloha Classic Bamboo Bed Sheet Set offers a finish that is three degrees cooler than cotton," Landau tells Best Life. "Additionally, Cariloha carries a similar color line to Cozy Earth. Their version starts at $199 [for a twin set]—and by signing up for their Bamboo Nation rewards program, you can score $50 off."
If you have a Costco membership, you can get an even better deal on this bedding. Through Cariloha's website, a queen-size set of the Resort Bamboo Bed Sheets (they're also made of bamboo viscose but have a "premium sateen finish and advanced box-stitch seams") sells for $329. However, through Costco, it was just $200 at the time of writing.
4. LuxClub Bamboo Sheets from Amazon
Another popular Amazon pick is the six-piece (it comes with four pillowcases instead of two) bamboo sheet set from LuxClub. These sheets come in 35 different colors, are Oeko-Tex certified, and come with a lifetime guarantee. However, they're made of mostly synthetic materials—80 percent microfiber and 20 percent rayon made from bamboo.
People seem to love these sheets, though. They have nearly 179,000 reviews, with an average rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars.
In a viral TikTok review, mindset coach Casius Monet said, "I am not exaggerating when I say, these are the best sheets I've ever experienced at a hotel, at a house, anywhere… They feel so luxe." She also shared in the comments, "My fiancé is a hot sleeper and this is the first sheet set he said didn't make him sweat!!"
Her followers agreed, too. "They get softer after you wash them over and over! They also dry quickly!" wrote one. "These are the best sheets ever. I've spent 400 plus dollars on sheets but never again," added another.
5. Under the Canopy Organic Sateen Sheet Set
Of course, there are plenty of bedding options made from more traditional materials. And in the case of Under the Canopy Organic Sateen Sheet Set, they can even be an even more eco-friendly choice.
"These sheets are made from cotton, not bamboo, but they come in at $118 for a queen-sized set," says Ramhold. "It's another sateen weave, so again, research is needed to determine if you'll be comfortable with this particular feel. But these are 100 percent long-staple organic cotton, Oeko-Tex certified, plus the sheets come in a reusable organic cotton bag rather than plastic packaging."
She also mentions that the fitted sheet has 360-degree elastic for a tailored fit, which should "theoretically make changing sheets easier than some other brands."
6. Nest Bedding Bamboo Sheet Set
Bedding is the type of product you really need to experience before you find the best match, making it a notoriously risky purchase. Fortunately, Nest Bedding offers an easy solution with its own bamboo sheet sets.
"With the same cooling effect, Nest Bedding's option also lets you try out the sheets for 30 nights to make sure they are the right fit," says Landau. "These sheets also have a 4.6 out of 5-star rating with reviewers noting the softness of the sheets, in particular."
The best part? She says the Nest bamboo sheet set starts at $124 for a twin set and $186 for a king set, which is well over $100 cheaper than Oprah's favorite Cozy Earth option. At the time of writing, all sizes were 50 percent off.
7. Charter Club Sleep Soft Sheet Set for Macy's
"Macy's private label brand Charter Club has budget-friendly bamboo bed sheets for a fraction of the price," shares Melissa Cid, consumer savings expert at MySavings.com. "Charter Club sheets, just like Cozy Earth, are crafted from viscose from Bamboo that provides a silky soft feel with great reviews and an affordable price."
At the time of writing, a queen-size sheet set was $160 and a king-size $200. Macy's regularly has sales, and if you have a Macy's credit card, there are often additional promotions and coupons.
"The best sheets we ever had! I have 3 sets and bought sets for my son and daughter. They keep you cool and wash and dry great! I highly recommend!" wrote one Macy's reviewer. "I have bamboo sheets that cost significantly more and these sheets are on equal par with them in terms of quality and comfort," said another.
