Ranking the Top 10 Fall Candles From Bath & Body Works

Autumn is my favorite season for a myriad of reasons—cooler temperatures, changing leaves, all things pumpkin, cable-knit sweaters, and because I’m a Scorpio, of course. Every year, I eagerly await for Bath & Body Works to drop its fall candle collection, which now sits at 20-plus scents ranging from White Pumpkin to Flannel. I’m a seasoned Bath & Body Works candle sniffer. So, if anyone was going to volunteer as tribute to rank the brand’s top fall candles, I was more than up for the challenge. Below is my definitive ranking of the best fall candles at Bath & Body Works, in ascending order. However, I would argue that any one of these is a certified fall fragrance showstopper.

10. Marshmallow Fireside Don’t hate me—I’m not a huge fan of s’mores, so the smell of toasted marshmallows doesn’t quite do it for me. However, the woodsy vanilla and amber base notes do trigger a sense of nostalgia, like I’m around a campfire with friends. And that I do love. SHOP HERE >>

9. Flannel If fall isn’t your favorite season, the Flannel-scented candle might be for you. It smells like bergamot, mahogany, and soft musk, so it’s on the gentler side. You don’t have any of those traditional fall fragrances coming through. It just smells, for lack of a better word, “good.” SHOP HERE >>

8. Mountain Teakwood Sometimes, masculine fragrances can be really strong and overbearing, but I’m a big fan of Bath & Body Works’ Mountain Teakwood-scented candle. It’s woodsy with subtle undertones of eucalyptus, which can be a nice departure from the revolving door of pumpkin and clove aromas. SHOP HERE >>

7. Pumpkin Snickerdoodle This candle smells exactly like what you'd expect: freshly baked pumpkin snickerdoodle cookies. It’s amazing, no notes! At the time of writing, this candle was not available online.

6. Caramelized Lavender Until this sniff test, I didn't even know caramelized lavender could be a real fragrance! It smells just like lavender, only a little bit sweeter. This is a candle I would light year-round. SHOP HERE >>

5. Cozy Cashmere This fragrance feels like a warm hug. It’s a fragrant melting pot of lavender, vanilla, pink jasmine, and sandalwood. I would light this candle year round, it’s that delicious. SHOP HERE >>

4. Cinnamon Spiced Vanilla Personally, I find vanilla-scented candles boring. I usually pair vanilla with really bold fragrances, maybe something extra fruity or nature-y (like birch tree). The subtlety of vanilla helps balance the other one out. Thus, I gravitated towards this candle, which has vanilla mixed with a sweeter fragrance, fresh ground cinnamon, and sugar. SHOP HERE >>

3. White Pumpkin Not to be mistaken with orange pumpkin, this White Pumpkin scent is paired with ginger, caramel glaze, and fall spices. Because you can find traditional pumpkin-scented candles anywhere, I found this variation to be a fun, unique alternative. SHOP HERE >>

2. Leaves This candle marries my two favorite fall scents: crisp red apple and clove. If you like the aroma of fall spices (think cinnamon, allspice, and nutmeg), this scent is for you. This will be the candle I light on Thanksgiving. SHOP HERE >>