6 Cozy Meals You Can Serve Out of a Pumpkin

As the universally recognized symbol of fall, it’s only natural that pumpkins factor heavily into seasonal foods. But besides pumpkin-spiced treats like lattes, pies, and cookies, one of the best ways to incorporate everybody’s favorite gourds into your meal can be to use them as a serving vessel. Whether you’re planning a memorable spooky feast or just want a fun way to spruce up Tuesday dinner, we’ve come up with a few ideas. Read on for some cozy meals you can serve out of a pumpkin.

1 | Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese Shutterstock/Igor Dutina Mac & cheese is already one of the most versatile comfort foods on the planet. To give it a seasonal spin, try baking butternut squash and blitzing it up along with your cheese blend before mixing it with your favorite pasta shape. Then, scoop the mixture into a hollowed-out pumpkin, top with freshly grated cheese, bake, and serve! The best part? Not only does the squash add a brilliant earthiness, but it can also replace a lot of the cream and butter typically needed to make a béchamel base.

2 | Wild Rice with Sausage and Vegetables Shutterstock This meal idea takes a cue from stuffed peppers by using earthy wild rice mixed with sausage and your choice of seasonal vegetables to create a truly comforting dish . In this case, you can precook the rice along with the other ingredients and then fill smaller pumpkins for each serving. Then, briefly bake the gourds before putting them on the table.

3 | Veggie or Cheese Dip Shutterstock Whether it’s a Halloween celebration or a Thanksgiving gathering, there are plenty of reasons to throw a party in the fall. But instead of serving a traditional crudite plate, why not make things more seasonal by using a pumpkin as a serving bowl? And it’s not just for traditional ranch or other cold dips: You can also whip up warm options like artichoke dip, beer cheese, and more, baking them right in the gourds before serving. RELATED: How to Safely Store Vegetables to Keep Them Fresh and Tasty.

4 | Pumpkin Soup iStock Everyone loves soup in a bread bowl, but that’s not the only bowl alternative out there. Try hollowing out a pumpkin to use for your favorite pumpkin soup recipe. When serving, you can also use baked pumpkin seeds as a topping.

5 | Squash Risotto Shutterstock Looking for a versatile option? Squash risotto is mildly sweet and earthy, making it a perfect side dish for roasted meats or as the main course. You can also choose to use smaller pumpkins for individual serving bowls or one larger pumpkin to serve the entire table family-style.