11 Kirkland’s Summer Finds That Look Like Pottery Barn for Less

Shop 11 Kirkland's summer finds that look like Pottery Barn, from vases to jute mirrors.

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There is a reason why shoppers swear by Kirkland’s for everything from furniture to home decor. The store has so many gorgeous and fabulous items for a fraction of the price that name-brands demand. In particular, it seems to have a lot of Pottery Barn-looking decor. This summer, the new arrivals section has been heating up with everything from nightstands and bookshelves to decorative items. What should you shop for to get the Pottery Barn vibe on a budget? Here are 11 Kirkland summer finds that look like Pottery Barn for less.

1 This French Blue Table

The details and color of this Genevieve French Blue Wood Side Table are so high-end and elevated. I can’t believe the amazing piece is just $179.99 on sale. Shoppers also use it as a nightstand. “I absolutely love this table! It goes perfectly in my bedroom. The color and quality are great. It also came assembled, which was fabulous. Highly recommend,” one writes.

2 A Matte, Rotund Vase

In the decorations category, I am loving this Matte Eggshell Rotund Vase, $60. “Exactly what I was looking for. Creamy white in color and looks perfect on a dining room table or any table for that matter. Can be used year round, just change your flowers,” writes a shopper. “I’ve been looking for a large neutral vase- I couldn’t be more happy with this purchase! Paired with some greenery, it’s is a statement piece!” adds another.

RELATED: 11 Kirkland’s Home Decor Finds That Look Like Pottery Barn for Less

3 Distressed Lmaps

Pottery Barn has gorgeous lamps, and this set of Distressed Cream Adelaide Table Lamps, $104.99, would fit right in. “Was doing a refresh of my living room and went with this set of lamps. They work perfectly for the look I was going for. Great value for both lamps!” writes a shopper. “I bought these lamps a few weeks ago and love the way they match my farmhouse decor,” adds another.

4 A Round Jute Mirror

This Round Woven Jute Wall Mirror, which is $99.99, is giving Pottery Barn summer vibes. “Beautiful mirror! This mirror is made very well and is a beautiful addition to creating a nautical space. Highly recommend!” writes a shopper. Another maintains it went well with their western decor.

5 A Console Table

I love the look and functionality of the Natural Mango Wood Banff Console Table, on clearance for $349.97. “Perfect piece for displaying our family photos,” writes a shopper. “The sales people were excellent. Very friendly and accommodating.”

6 An Upholstered Chair

Pottery Barn is all about the upholstered chair. So is Kirkland’s. This Margot Blue Floral Slipper Accent Chair is $399.99, but it looks like something an interior designer had custom-made. “This chair is beyond beautiful… currently in my bedroom but could use it anywhere,” writes a shopper. “A great addition to any room! Get it, you’ll be so glad you did.”

7 Coastal Art

Shoppers love this Where Sky Meets Water Framed Canvas Art Print, just $59.99. “Ordered online and was surprised by the quality- beautiful colors just as shown and the brushstrokes have texture. Highly recommend,” writes a shopper.

8 A Natural Wood Cabinet

This Natural Wood Hughes Cabinet is super versatile and can be used anywhere from the kitchen to the bathroom. It is $799.99. “I bought this a few months ago to clean up my grandchildren’s playroom in my home! It is perfect! Added baskets to keep all their toys in and able to close the doors. Now all the toys are nice and neat! I want another one but this cabinet is no where to be found near me. I had to drive over 2 hours to get the one I got! Please restock this cabinet it is one of the best I have seen at Kirkland’s! Definitely would recommend to anyone needing a cabinet for storage… it is functional and very pretty too!!” writes a happy shopper.

RELATED: 11 Best New Kirkland’s Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

9 An Arched, Leaning Mirror

This Natural Wood Beaded Arch Leaner Mirror is $329.99, and shoppers maintain it is a statement piece worth investing in. “Beautiful solid wood mirror. I using it as a leaning mirror in my walk in closet. Love the color wood and beading around it,” writes one.

10 Throw Pillows

Kirkland’s has a great selection of throw pillows with Pottery Barn feels. This Blue Wide Stripe Outdoor Pillow comes in a variety of colors and looks like a Pottery Barn piece, but it’s just $19.99. “Super cute in my outdoor decor,” writes a shopper. “Love this pillow. It’s so durable – holds up in all the weather and doesn’t fade in the sun.”

11 And, This Elegant Floor Lamp

Pottery Barn is a great place to shop for floor lamps if you are on a big budget. This Black Savannah Floor Lamp from Kirkland’s has the same classic, elegant look but costs just $179.99 and is available in a few color options. “This is a beautiful lamp. Solid, heavy, and gives off great light. Has a slightly distressed look so it’s not just bright shiny white. Exactly what I wanted. Went back and bought a second lamp,” writes a shopper.