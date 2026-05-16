11 Best New Kirkland’s Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Shop the best new Kirkland's decor finds, from a beaded wood tray to an antique blue ceramic vase.

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Kirkland’s is evolving. Where once the store stocked mainly traditional farmhouse styles, you’ll now find a full range of on-trend home decor at mid-range prices. This week’s selection is heavy on trays, vases, and accent pieces—the decorating categories where Kirkland’s consistently punches above its price point. Several pieces here read as Pottery Barn adjacents at a fraction of the cost, including a 14-inch antique blue ceramic vase and a round beaded wood tray that would fit seamlessly into a high-end living room. With something for everyone and every room, here are 11 finds worth knowing about.

1 Gold Grooved Wood Picture Frame—5×7

This gold grooved wood picture frame holds a 5×7 photo and works equally well on a gallery wall, a console table, or a nightstand. The grooved wood detailing on a gold frame gives it a handcrafted, dimensional quality that a flat metal frame can’t replicate. It’s $24.99.

2 Blue Glazed Ceramic Decorative Tray

Breezy and beachy, this blue glazed ceramic decorative tray has a decidedly handmade quality. Perfect as a coffee table or console accent that holds its own as a standalone piece, you’ll pay just $27.97.

3 Gray Ceramic Vintage Floral Pitcher Vase

Pitcher vases have a warmth and informality that standard cylinder vases don’t—the handle and spout give them a vintage, collected quality that makes them look like something found at an antique market rather than a retail shelf. This gray ceramic vintage floral pitcher vase is $23.97.

4 Round Scalloped Seagrass Decorative Tray

Seagrass trays with scalloped edges are the natural material accent that shows up on every well-styled coffee table right now. This round scalloped seagrass decorative tray brings texture and warmth to a surface without competing with anything around it. It’s $17.99—the best-priced tray in this week’s drop.

5 Sage and Ivory Floral Plush Throw

Sage green and ivory is one of the most reliable color combinations in soft home decor right now, and a plush throw in those tones works on nearly any sofa or bed. This sage and ivory floral plush throw has the cozy construction that makes it a reach-for-it daily purchase rather than a display piece. It’s $19.99.

6 Gold Metal Leaves Lantern—16 Inch

At 16 inches, this lantern has enough presence to anchor a corner, a fireplace hearth, or a porch without needing anything beside it. The gold metal leaves lantern brings a botanical, sculptural quality to the standard lantern format—more decorative interest than a plain metal box. It’s $23.99.

7 Round Beaded Wood Decorative Tray

Beaded wood trays read instantly as something from a boutique home store, and this round beaded wood decorative tray is the Kirkland’s version of a find that typically costs significantly more. On a coffee table, a nightstand, or an ottoman, it’s a styling piece that makes everything around it look more considered. It’s $23.99.

8 Round Glossy White Metal Vase

Round vases have a sculptural quality that cylinder vases don’t—the curved silhouette reads as a design object even when empty. This round glossy white metal vase is a clean, modern accent that works on a floor, a shelf, or a console. At $39.99, it’s the statement piece at a mid-range price.

9 Gold Metal Mirrored Decorative Tray

Mirrored trays with gold metal frames have held their place in home decor for years because they work in every aesthetic—glam, transitional, modern, and traditional all claim them. This gold metal mirrored decorative tray reflects light and adds visual depth to a surface without competing with other decor. It’s $23.99.

10 Antique Blue Ceramic Vase—14 Inch

Blue glazed ceramics read like heirlooms—even more so when the depth and variation in the glaze gives each piece a slightly different look. At 14 inches, this antique blue ceramic vase commands a shelf, a mantel, or a floor corner with genuine authority. This is the investment piece of this week’s drop at $69.99—and the one most likely to draw compliments.

11 Terracotta Linen Lines Lumbar Pillow

Terracotta continues to hold its place as one of the most versatile accent colors in home decor, and a linen-textured lumbar pillow in that tone is a straightforward sofa or bed update. This terracotta linen lines lumbar pillow has the natural, understated quality that keeps terracotta pieces from ever feeling overdone. It’s $34.99.