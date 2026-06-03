7 TJ Maxx Major Markdowns This Week

Shop 7 T.J. Maxx major markdowns, from Vaurna luxury beach towels to Rebecca Minkoff sandals.

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Attention bargain shopper: Run, don’t walk, to T.J. Maxx today! The store, where items are already discounted well below retail, is having a major online clearance sale right now, with items marked down up to 80 percent off the original price. I found so many fabulous items, ranging from designer glasses and shoes to home decor and clothing for the entire family. Merchandise is selling fast, so if there is something you want to buy, throw it in your cart ASAP. What should you shop for? Here are 7 T.J. Maxx major markdowns this week.

1 A Resort-Style Beach Towel

There are so many great deals on home goods going on. This cabana-striped yellow-and-white VAURNA 700gsm Oversized Luxury Resort Collection Beach Towel is so soft and bougie-looking. I am going to buy at least four for my pool area. They were just marked down to $20 from $24.99, and they originally retailed for at least $35.

2 A Fabulous Floral Summer Dress

There are tons of gorgeous spring and summer dresses in the clearance section, the majority of them marked down up to 75 percent off. I can’t believe this AVEC LES FILLES Linen Blend Twist Front Puff Sleeve Midi Dress, originally $39.99, half off the retail price of $80, is now just $22.

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3 A Toddler Swim Suit That Is Super Adorable

When my daughter was a toddler, I used to order her swimsuits from Rufflebutts, and they weren’t cheap. However, T.J. has a deal on this RUFFLEBUTTS 2pc Mermaid Princess Swimsuit. It is just $10, originally $32 on the brand’s website and $16.99 in-store.

4 Rhone Swim Trunks for Men

Rhone swimsuits start at around $80 on the brand’s website. However, this pair of Rhone Randr Trunk Shorts is currently available at T.J. for over 80 percent off. Yep. Get them for $15 a pair. There are tons of other trunks on clearance if they aren’t available in your size.

5 Designer Sandals

If you haven’t done your sandal shopping, head on over to T.J. There are lots of really chic summer footwear options on clearance. This white pair of REBECCA MINKOFF Leather Dome Flat Sandals has been marked down to $22. Currently, styles are selling for $130 at department stores.

6 Luggage

If you are on the market for a new suitcase for your summer travels, don’t pay retail. I spotted great checked suitcases and also carry-ons, majorly marked down, including the CALPAK 26in Dylan Hardside Spinner. When it debuted at T.J., the price was $89.99, but now you can get it for $72.

7 Summer Sheet Sets

There are so many gorgeous bedding sets marked down during the clearance sale. I love this ENVOGUE Gingham Sheet Set. It originally sold for $14.99 to $24.99 but is now just $7.50 to $12.50. These are great for guest rooms or kids’ rooms, and each set includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and pillowcases.