Shop 11 new Walmart furniture finds, from chic accent chairs to Better Homes & Gardens sets.

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If you aren’t shopping at Walmart, you are missing out on gorgeous designer-looking furniture at a fraction of the price. All the influencers I follow swear by the superstore’s home furnishings, from outdoor living sets to dining room tables to end-of-bed storage benches. There are tons of Pottery Barn, Serena & Lily, Restoration Hardware, Crate & Barrel, and Anthropologie-looking pieces, all priced well below the designers’. What should you shop for this month before the best items sell out? Here are the 11 best new Walmart furniture finds hitting shelves in June.

1 Amazing Accent Chairs

Pleasantly Built shared a lot of gorgeous accent chairs, many of which look like they are from Pottery Barn or West Elm, for less. “Sharing four of my favorite chairs that are on Walmart! I put them side by side to show you a little comparison,” she wrote in the caption.

2 A White Cube Storage Organizer

Kameron Whit shared about all her Walmart finds, including a clean, white storage unit from the Better Homes & Gardens collection to hold six bins. “Wait… Walmart room decor kinda eats,” she wrote in the caption. “Started turning my spare bedroom into a closet/ content room for next semester & I’m obsessed already!!!”

RELATED: 11 Best Walmart Summer Outfits That Look Name-Brand for Less

3 And, an Entire Dining Set

Garrett McKee also shared an amazing Better Homes & Gardens dining room set, complete with a table and six chairs. The best news is, the “Windsor” set is just $554. He does mention in the video that all pieces have to be assembled, so add in your manual labor.

4 A Stunning Cabinet

Glad to Be Home shared her gorgeous cabinets. “I still can’t get over these Cabinets… from Walmart,” she wrote. “Proof that you don’t have to spend a fortune to make your space feel elevated. These added so much warmth and storage to my office, and the quality is actually so good.”

5 A Designer Looking Sofa

My Texas House shared about their own sofa, which honestly looks like it could be from Pottery Barn or Restoration Hardware but costs a fraction of the price. “Loft refresh!” they wrote in the caption, sharing Walmart finds from the collection. “The Campbell sofa will be restocking soon!”

6 Everything You Need for Your Patio

Glam By Tes shared about all her patio purchases. “Summer is short… so I’m making every moment count. And thanks to @Walmart I turned our patio into a space that feels relaxing, elevated, and perfect for hosting all summer long. A few simple updates — like this outdoor sofa, nesting tables, and some hosting essentials — completely transformed this sitting area and made it feel like our own little summer escape right at home. Now we’re soaking up slow mornings outside, hosting friends, and making the most of every sunny moment. Be sure to shop Walmart to get your outdoors summer ready,” she wrote.

7 Upholstered Dining Chairs

The Barta House scored two upholstered chairs and put them at the end of the dining table. “The Walmart dining chairs that were the score of the year!!” they captioned a post. The Better Homes & Gardens Mira Everywhere Chair starts at just $98.

8 An End of Bed Storage Bench

Hello Jenna Wood shared about an end-of-bed storage bench that looks designer for less. “I cannot believe this boujee home find is from WALMART!!!!!! The hidden storage makes me love it even more,” she captioned the post. “It’s seriously the best I’ve had mine now for 2 years,” a follower added.

9 The Prettiest Swivel Chair

Beige White Gray shared about the prettiest swivel chair. “Still not over the quality, the look, the styling potential… 10/10. And the fact that it’s all from Walmart makes it even better,” she captioned the video. She also scored leather swivel chairs. “Love these options😍 beautiful,” a follower commented.

10 Pottery Barn Dupes on Clearance

Fourth & East Main shared “some major clearance right now and incredible look for less finds,” including lots of Pottery Barn dupes. “How about these new outdoor planters. I know a lot of you are spent after this long winter & rainy spring, I am too, but love seeing all these new deals and additions. Some really great finds for less,” she added. “These are the kinds of pieces you grab now and end up so glad and you’re ready to use for the spring & summer.”

RELATED: 11 Best Walmart Spring Finds Under $10 This Week

11 The Prettiest Dining Table

Simply Amanda Home picked out the prettiest table. “I don’t see this @walmart table anywhere and Im genuinely shocked! It did go up in price by $100 since I bought it last year— it was originally $278, but honestly, even the current price is still really good for how beautiful it is and the quality! We’ve loved this table and it’s proven durable for our family. Plus I lovee the free touch up pen that came with it— it gives me a peace of mind for any scratches. And no, this is not sponsored! Just sharing a good find with you,” she wrote.