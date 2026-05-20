Shop 11 new Walmart bathroom finds, from chic Drew Barrymore mats to smart organizers.

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Are you on the hunt for bathroom essentials, including decorations, organizers, and other functional yet stylish items? Head to Walmart. The superstore has so many fabulous items that keep shoppers returning time and again. From cozy but cute bathmats to storage bins and even the cutest soap dispensers, you can find everything, and the prices are always right. What should you shop for this week? Here are the 11 best new Walmart bathroom finds right now.

1 Beautiful Bath Mats

I love this Beautiful Floral Block Scallop 2 Piece Bath Rug Set by Drew Barrymore, Hydrangea Blue, 17″ x 24″ & 20″ x 30″, $25, which looks so elegant but doesn’t cost a lot. “These rugs are so cute and so well made. I have washed them once already, and they held up really well. There is no shedding at all, which I appreciate. The back has anti-slip material, so they stay in place really well. They are a thinner rug, so if you are wanting something padded, these are not for you. The color is super cute and the floral design is subtle due to it being the same color and material. Overall they are great rugs and I would definitely recommend!” a shopper writes.

2 Striped Towel Sets

Shoppers also love the Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 6-Piece Stripe Hem Bath Towel Set, Soft 100% Cotton, Green, $24. They have a cabana vibe and are super soft, per shoppers. “To say the kelly green towel and bath set is Beautiful is the best name to fit. As soon as I opened the towels my cat and I both gasped at the beautiful colors and quality threading. The towels are thick and very absorbent that help you dry quickly and feel beautiful doing so! I love the fun colors! Great towel sets that are BEAUTIFULLY done,” one writes.

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3 A Hanging Basket for Magazines

This Better Homes & Gardens Water Hyacinth Square Hanging Basket with Handle, 14.2″ is gorgeous and will look amazing in your bathroom. It’s handwoven and looks like it is from Serena & Lily or another expensive brand. It is perfect for storing magazines.

4 Plastic Bins

This four-pack of TINANA Stackable Plastic Storage Baskets will help organize all your cosmetics and products. “Great bathroom storage,” writes a shopper. “Loved these !! They were just the right size for underneath my bathroom sink to add storage area. It gave me a 2nd tier so I can store more things. They are made well, the only thing I wished they slide out when stacked so I can see my things more easily.” Another calls them the “Best of the Best,” in their review. “The price was right, the product is sturdy and I’m really happy with it. Great for all of my closet organizing needs.”

5 Turkish Towels

I love Turkish towels, which add a resort-like touch to your bathroom. The Die Caprie Turkish Hand Towels Set of 2, $15, is one of those simple luxuries. “OMG!! These are so cute! I live near the beach and they are so versatile! Bathroom, kitchen, outdoor space and everything else you can think of!” a shopper writes.

6 A Double Towel Bar That Looks Pottery Barn

The Better Homes & Gardens Holbrook 24″ Double Towel Bar, Towel Holder, Oil Rubbed Bronze, $46, looks like it is from Pottery Barn. “Absolutely fantastic product! Well worth the money. It is sturdy and attractive! This is the 3rd one I’ve bought like this,” a shopper writes.

7 A Sink Set

Shoppers are obsessed with The Pioneer Woman Sweet Romance Stoneware 2 Piece Bath Accessories Set, $20, for its vibrantly hued design. “This bathroom set by Pioneer Woman is stunning. The set is vibrant and beautiful while also being classic and timeless. This set has added so much color to my bathroom. They’re stylish and elegant in any setting. I love the beautiful colors and bold prints, it really livens my decor. The quality is great, they’re very thick and while the aren’t heavy, they have enough weight to them to feel durable and stable. These look exactly like the photos show. I love this set and I recommend them,” writes a shopper.

8 And, These Storage Shelves

This Kisportee 2 Pack Pull-Out Bathroom Cabinet Under-Sink Organizers and Storage offers two-tier organization and is good “value for money,” writes a shopper. “High quality, easy and convenient installation, reasonable price, large storage space, easy access, very in line with expectations, strongly recommended!” Another writes: “attractive and functional under the sink shelves. The shelves were the exact size for using under the sink. They are sturdy and attractive to look at. I think that the price was very reasonable. I would order this product again if needed.”

9 A Striped Bath Mat for Kids

I love this Mainstays Kids Vintage Stripe Bath Rug, 32″ x 20″, $15, which is brightly hued and comfortable. “The Mainstays Kids bath rug is so cute and super soft! We love the bright colors and it is perfect for stepping out of the shower and drying your feet off. Friends of ours commented on how classic the style was and how it is the perfect weight and size for a small bathroom. We are getting a ton of use out of it already!” a shopper writes.

10 The Prettiest Shower Curtain

The Psoiuetr Farmhouse Shower Curtain with A Ruffle Hem Beige Natural Linen Shower Curtain for Bathroom 72″x72″, $20, can transform your space. “Shabby chic hooray! This is perfect for a shabby chic look in the bathroom. The length and width are true to description,” writes a shopper.

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11 And, This Neutral Soap Dispenser

Shoppers into the neutral look love the Better Homes & Gardens Faux Stone Soap Pump, $13. “Looks like granite and is heavy enough that it doesn’t wobble or tip over. It holds enough soap that I don’t have to refill often. The pump works like it’s supposed to and doesn’t drip so the counter stays neat,” a shopper says.