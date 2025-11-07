11 Best New Walmart Holiday Baking Essentials Hitting Shelves This Week

Get festive with edible decorations, cake pans, and more.

Once the clock strikes midnight on November 1st, I turn into Betty Crocker. All of a sudden, I’m pinning dessert recipes like it’s my job, and stocking up on pumpkin and peppermint everything. However, I’m not trying to break the bank. That’s why I’m sourcing most of my essentials (baking tools, sheet pans, edible decorations, and baking dishes) from Walmart, where prices usually fall under $10.

1 McCormick Holiday Toppings

McCormick just dropped its seasonal lineup of holiday sugar toppings that are perfect for mixing into baked goods and garnishing cocktails and coffee beverages.

2 10-Piece Mini Baking Tool Set

Included in this Mini Baking Tool Set are all the essentials you need to whip up a delicious batch of homemade cookies for Santa. For $5, you get a mini silicone spatula (heat-resistant up to 428 degrees Fahrenheit), rolling pin, and nesting set of measuring spoons and measuring cups.

3 Mini Loaf Pan Set

I love these mini bake-and-serve Mini Loaf Pans because they cut down on dirty dishes and make for a beautiful presentation. They’re made from durable stoneware that looks and feels expensive, but shockingly only cost $8 for a set of two.

4 Pioneer Woman 4-Quart Tree-Shaped Baking Dish with Lid

Ree Drummond doesn’t cut corners when it comes to creating top-notch bakeware, and this 4-Quart Tree-Shape Baking Dish with Lid ($38) from her Pioneer Woman collection is no exception. The dish can withstand temperatures up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, and it’s safe for dishwasher and microwave use. The lid, which is made from acacia wood, can double as a serving board.

5 Multicolor Winter Holiday Sprinkles

Walmart’s private food label, Better Goods, just released its lineup of winter holiday sprinkles, and we need one of everything. They’re made from plant-based colors and gluten-free. Here’s a sneak peek:

6 Mini Pie Baking Dish Set

This two-piece set of Mini Pie Baking Dishes ($8) will have you in a pie, tart, quiche, and pastry baking frenzy. The white and green dishes are adorned with Christmas trees, bringing a festive flair to your kitchen.

7 Gingerbread-Shaped Silicone Baking Tray

Who needs cookie cutters when you have this nifty Gingerbread-Shaped Silicone Baking Tray ($4)? Use the molding tray to make gingerbread cakes, cookies, brownies, and even ice cubes!

8 8-Piece Set of Stainless Cookie Cutters

This variety pack ($7) includes cookie cutters in the shape of a Christmas tree, present, snowflake, bow, gingerbread man, candy cane, mitten, and tree ornament. They’re dishwasher-safe for your convenience.

9 Pioneer Woman Tree-Shaped Nonstick Cake Pan

This Pioneer Woman Tree-Shaped Nonstick Cake Pan ($16) is a fan favorite among Walmart shoppers.

“I was pleased with the durability…I didn’t use spray or any lining and the cake came out well! The size does make it a little difficult to determine bake time, so I kept an eye on it and checked frequently,” says one five-star reviewer.

10 Silicone Cake Pop Pan

Baking cake pops has never been easier thanks to this Silicone Cake Pop Pan ($4), which has 12 molds of winter mittens and presents.

11 Christmas Tree Multi Cookie Cutter

This Christmas Tree Multi Cookie Cutter ($6) is the king of all cookie cutters. The giant stencil can cut nine Christmas tree-shaped cookies at once.