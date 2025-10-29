5 Best New Items From Walmart’s Drew Barrymore Line Hitting Shelves

There's everything from baroque mirrors to pet accessories.

Not too long ago, Target was where you shopped for cute home decor, and Walmart was reserved for affordable essentials. But with the addition of name brands like Better Homes & Gardens and celebrity collaborations with the likes of Paris Hilton and Ree Drummond, Walmart’s home aisles are now just as popular as its competitors. But perhaps no A-list name has brought more recognition to the retailer than Drew Barrymore. Her Beautiful line is full of colorful kitchen gadgets, on-trend furniture, and chic accessories. And Walmart just dropped all new Beautiful items, and they’re already flying off shelves.

1. Tomato-Red Stand Mixer

This Beautiful Stand Mixer isn’t new to Walmart’s shelves. In fact, it’s sitting in 200 people’s digital carts as I write this—in part because its $125 price tag makes it a much more affordable alternative to the KitchenAid.

But this tomato-red color is new, and it’s only available for a limited time.

The 5.3-quart stand mixer has a convenient tilt-head, and all of its included attachments (a coated metal flat beater, a dough hook, a stainless steel wire balloon whisk, and a splash shield) are dishwasher-safe.

“I love this mixer! Firstly it’s so beautiful, well made and functional. I’ve only used it to make cake and buttercream so far but, I love how many different speed levels it has. I also really like that it’s light weight and has the suction cups on the bottom to keep it from moving around,” shared one happy shopper.

“It greatly outperforms my previous KitchenAid and it’s super cute! My KitchenAid would get very hot when making dough and this mixer handles it like a champ. I LOVE IT!!!!,” wrote someone else.

2. Round Ornate Gold Mirror

Gold, scrolled mirrors are one of the biggest trends in interior design right now. But at places like Anthropologie and Pottery Barn, you’re looking to spend a minimum of $500. However, at Walmart, this Round Ornate Gold-Frame Mirror is just $70.

The mirror is two feet wide, and could be used over a bathroom sink, in an entryway, or even as part of a chic gallery wall.

“Get this mirror if you’re trying to add a fancy or classy element to your space. The design, though simple, is intricate and involved. It makes the mirror look kind of vintage, but does not date the space. It’s a great size to hang over a console or a fireplace. Very easy to hang as well,” said one shopper.

3. Pet Water Fountain with Removable Faucet

As any pet parent knows, having flimsy water bowls on the floor can lead to lots of floods and messes. But with this Pet Water Fountain with Removable Faucet, you can not only keep things tidy, but add an attractive accessory to your home as well.

“The large capacity 3.8L reservoir makes drinking easy and has a removable faucet, and the ultra-quiet filtration system ensures that this cat and dog water bowl dispenser keeps water clean and clear,” reads the product description.

It’s only $46 and comes in black, white, or sage green. Pet owners even say it’s gotten their four-legged friend to drink more water!

4. Portable Rechargeable Thyme Green Table Lamp

At a little less than eight inches tall, this $17 Portable Rechargeable Thyme Green Table Lamp would work great on a desk, kitchen counter, or small nightstand.

In addition to its stylish glass base and pleated shade, the lamp is cordless (meaning it can be used in spots without an outlet) and has a simple touch sensor button to turn it on and off.

“I just love this “mini” lamp… it’s ADORABLE! First of all, the color is a beautiful green. The quality is better than I expected. And it is portable! You tap on the top of it for a few gradual light settings. The shade is metal, so it’s very sturdy. Overall, I am very happy with this little gem,” gushed one Walmart shopper.

5. 9″x13″ Covered Stoneware Baking Dish

The holidays are upon us, and that means lots of cooking, baking, and family gatherings. And for that, a Covered Stoneware Baking Dish is perfect for preparing casseroles or sheet cakes and easily transporting them.

The taupe-colored dish is made from non-porous, chip-, and stain-resistant stoneware, can go in the oven up to 450 degrees, and is microwave-, freezer-, and dishwasher-safe.

Shoppers say it’s nice and sturdy, conducts heat well, and is unbeatable for the $38 price.