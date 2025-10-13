11 Best New Target and Walmart Furniture Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Redecorating is contagious. Exhibit A: My friend just moved into a new apartment, and after helping set up her space, I’ve found myself browsing for new bedding, accent rugs, cozy blankets, and so forth. I don’t have the budget to overhaul my entire home with all new furniture and decor, but there are few items hiding at Target and Walmart that could help scratch my itch. Both retailers have tons of stylish new furniture pieces, some of which are even on sale.

1 Swivel Chair

Available in a variety of neutral and vibrant prints, this Swivel Chair ($550) has a sturdy wooden base and requires assembly. We plucked it from Joanna Gaines‘ Target line, Hearth & Hand.

2 Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Fluted Bedframe with Headboard

Headboards are an understated accessory that can upgrade a bedroom’s aesthetic in a snap. Some even come attached to a bedframe, much like this Fluted Bedframe with Headboard from Drew Barrymore‘s Beautiful line for Walmart. The $498 piece has a warm honey finish, giving it a mid-century edge.

3 Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Fluted 5-Drawer Dresser & Nightstand

Speaking of revamping your bedroom, complete the set with this Fluted 5-Drawer Dresser ($468). The drawers are built with a soft-close mechanism to prevent slamming and wear and tear. And for your convenience, nab this matching Fluted 2-Drawer Nightstand ($208).

4 Walnut Side Table with Twist Legs

Use this gorgeous Walnut Side Table with Twist Legs ($160) to hold your drinks and snacks, to support a lamp, or as a plant/book podium. It’s “beautiful, easy to put together, and looks very high end,” raves one shopper.

If you really want to go all out, invest in the complementary Accent Chair with Braided Arms and Legs Natural ($450).

5 Velvet Tufted Sofa by The Pioneer Woman

Mid-century modern, but with a retro twist—that’s how we would describe this Velvet Tufted Sofa from The Pioneer Woman’s furniture collection for Walmart. Its velvet texture exudes vintage glamour, while its button-tufted back and clean lines lean more modern. The sofa is $678 but was marked down to $488 at the time of writing.

6 Woven Bench with Wooden Frame

Brighten up your entryway with this minimalist Woven Bench with Wooden Frame. It can support up to 300 pounds and costs just $100.

7 Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Boucle Pet Bed

Your pup deserves the very best, which is why we’re spotlighting this boucle pet couch from Barrymore’s Beautiful collection. It has a non-skid bottom, a removable cover for easy cleaning, and memory foam padding for optimal comfort. The bed comes in three colors (charcoal, ivory, and sage) and sizes, with prices starting at $39.

8 Kitchen Console with Arch Doors

Shoppers say this Kitchen Console with Arch Doors ($157) makes the perfect setup for a coffee bar or wet bar. Alternatively, you can use it as extra storage space and display photo frames, plants, a lamp, and cookbooks.

9 Round Coffee Table

A bestseller among Walmart shoppers, this Round Coffee Table ($198) offers ample room for storage and living room necessities.

“The cut out openings are great for easy access and storage of magazines, board games, or blankets,” says one shopper, adding it’s “very sturdy” and at the perfect height.

10 Cushioned Barstools with Woven Backrest

My main annoyance with barstools is the lack of comfort and support, especially for the lower back. But then I spotted this Cushioned Barstool with Woven Backrest ($140), which is designed with a barrel-style silhouette (read: tons of seating space) and a jute-like backrest.

11 Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Modular Sectional Sofa with Ottoman

Tired of your grungy old couch? Check out this Modular Sectional Sofa with Ottoman ($598-$898), which earns high praise for its durable comfort, easy assembly, flexible setup, and low-maintenance care.

“It’s the perfect balance—not too soft, not too firm—just right for lounging or sitting comfortably,” says one shopper. “With four kids and dogs, I needed something durable and easy to clean—and this couch did not disappoint.”