11 Best Walmart Deals Better Than Prime Day You Can Buy This Week

Amazon Prime Day may be the words on everyone’s lips, but Walmart is also running a massive sale on home, living, and kitchen products. And spoiler alert: I’ve found 11 can’t-miss deals from KitchenAid, Beats, and Costway that you’re unlikely to find anywhere else. Personally, I’m snagging an ice machine and towel warmer (I know, so luxurious, right?!), but there are picks for outdoor lovers, bakers, and cozy enthusiasts. Act fast, these discounts won’t last long!

1 Simzlife Nugget Ice Maker

As someone who drinks iced coffee year-round, I’ve had my eyes set on the Simzlife Nugget Ice Maker for quite some time. It’s only $176 right now, which is a nearly 50 percent price reduction.

If you aren’t sure whether it’s worth the investment, scroll through the reviews for some gentle convincing.

“This ice machine is the best I have ever used, especially for the price I paid. It makes little ice cubes that are just perfect to load into my drink container,” says one shopper.

“Within four minutes it was putting out ice nuggets. I couldn’t believe it. The one I have at home takes at least 30 minutes before it puts out ice,” per another reviewer.

2 KitchenAid 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

Right now, shoppers can save $100 on the white or black KitchenAid 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer ($299), which is equipped with 10 speed programs (such as mixing, stirring, whipping, etc.) and a dishwasher-safe stainless steel mixing bowl, as well as a flat beater, dough hook, and wire whip.

This appliance is also compatible with 10 other attachments, so you can even use it to make fresh pasta, veggie noodles, ice cream, and more.

3 Beerprincess Candle Warmer Lamp

Hop on the candle lamp trend with this Beerprincess Candle Warmer Lamp for only $21. It melts candles sans any smoke or open flames, so you still get to bask in the aroma of your favorite candles, just in a safer environment.

4 Mainstays “Hello” Coir Doormat

The best Walmart deal we found belongs to this Mainstays “Hello” Coir Doormat, which is on sale for just $2. Yeah, you read that right. Only two bucks! Its cheery design is suitable for year-round use, as many shoppers dutifully pointed out.

5 Ophanie High-Pressure Shower Head

Unfortunately, a bathroom remodel is not on my agenda this year, but in the meantime, I’m making what minor adjustments I can to give my bathroom a facelift—like installing this Ophanie High-Pressure Shower Head, for instance.

What I love about it: It removes metal, chlorine, and other impurities, and it has nine modes as well as a built-in PH adjuster that also softens the water. All this for just $18? Talk about a steal.

6 Bifanuo Wicker Swing Chair

Transform your reading nook or outdoor patio with this cozy Biafanuo Wicker Swing Chair. It’s currently $130, a savings of $50. The cushions are made from breathable, water-resistant fabric that’s also fade-resistant, so they can keep up with the outdoor elements.

7 BeautyPeak Arched Full-Length Floor Mirror

Revamping your bedroom doesn’t have to be an expensive project. Take this BeautyPeak Arched Full-Length Floor Mirror, for example. It costs $49, but doubles as a decorative and functional piece. You can also prop it in your entryway or use the hanging holes to mount it in the living room.

8 Costway Bathroom Towel Warmer

Is there anything more luxurious than a warm towel after a long bath? I, for one, plan on making that dream a reality thanks to the Costway Bathroom Towel Warmer, which is discounted to just $76 this week.

“If someone is buying a gift for someone that has everything, this is the perfect gift,” suggests one shopper.

9 Beats Waterproof Bluetooth Pill Speaker

A fan favorite, this Beats Waterproof Bluetooth Pill Speaker is on sale for $89, compared to its original $150 price tag. It repels dust and has a 24-hour battery life.

10 uhomepro Wood-Burning Fire Pit and Table

If I had a backyard, I would purchase this uhomepro Wood-Burning Fire Pit and Table ($70) in a heartbeat. The two-in-one outdoor piece has a safety mesh covering to prevent sparks and debris, and the pit is attached to a faux stone countertop to hold food and beverages. Prepare to become the go-to hangout spot among your friends and neighbors!

11 iPormis Platform Bed Frame with Built-In Storage and Charging Station

For just $150, you can snag this iPormis Platform Bed Frame with Built-In Storage and Charging Station, which also has a tufted headboard. It comes in black or gray, and sizes twin through king (with prices varying).

“It was easy to assemble and is much more sturdy than I expected,” says one shopper, adding, “This will be a piece I will have for years to come.”