7 Most Popular Target Circle Week Deals Already Going Fast

It’s the week of the sale, with Amazon Prime Day and Walmart+ Deals both launching tomorrow. However, Target Circle Week got a head start yesterday, and the deals are already selling out quickly. From denim to Halloween costumes to kitchen appliances, these are the most popular Target Circle Week Deals you’ll want to add to your cart today.

1 30% off Women’s Sweats

Most Target Circle Week deals offer shoppers 20 percent off, but this sale on women’s sweatpants and sweatshirts is 30 percent off through Oct. 11.

I’m a big fan of the store’s in-house brand, Universal Thread, for cute basics, so I’m eyeing this sage green pullover sweatshirt (now $21) and the matching mid-rise barrel-leg sweatpants (now $21).

2 50% off Instant Pot 6qt 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker

This is one of the best kitchen deals we’ve spotted at Target. The Instant Pot 6qt 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker is marked down from $139.99 to $69.99, including all the bells and whistles like an egg bite/muffin pan and stainless steel steam rack. Plus, this fan favorite does so much more than pressure cooking; it also slow cooks, sautés, sous vides, sterilizes, keeps warm, and makes rice, yogurt, and eggs.

“I have 3…instant pots counting this one and this one by far is the best,” wrote one happy reviewer. “I love the features it has and its really easy to use!”

“It works perfectly and so user friendly! Great quality inside & out,” gushed another. “It’s so easy to make anything and everything in this!! Yogurt, hard boiled eggs, ribs, cakes, dinner, lunch, breakfast.”

3 Up to $130 off Ninja Items

For most people, Ninja’s kitchen gadgets fall under the category of nice-to-have rather than necessity. But if there’s something on your wish-list, now is the time to make the move, as certain Ninja items are majorly on sale as part of Target Circle Week.

One of the biggest bargains is the super-popular double-stack countertop oven and air fryer, marked down from $380 to $250.

“I am someone who has been cooking on a stove top for my entire adult life. I fear I may never turn on the stove again bc this appliance is so great,” wrote one satisfied shopper. “If you’re on the fence just buy it. It’s a game changer.”

“Awesome oven/ air fryer, cuts down on cook time, and huge capacity. Can make multiple things at once with no flavor cross over. Reasonably priced, great add to any kitchen,” said someone else.

Other Ninja deals you can score now are the Ninja SLUSHi, marked down from $370 to $300; the Ninja Blast portable blender, marked down from $70 to $50 on certain colors; and the Ninja Blender System, a hybrid smoothie blender and food processor, marked down from $220 to $180.

4 30% off Women’s Denim

‘Tis the season for a fresh pair of jeans, and Target has you covered with a 30-percent-off promotion on hundreds of denim items, including many maternity pieces.

I’m adding these high-rise sailor wide-leg ankle jeans from Universal Thread (on sale for as low as $11.76) to my cart in the cream striped color. They’re a little different than all my other jeans, and I can see them styled with cute sneakers and a black sweater for a fall outing.

I also love this black denim bustier dress from Levi’s (now $41.99). It can work with sandals for these unseasonably warm days we’re having, or pair it with mules and an oversized cardigan for a dinner date.

5 30% off Men’s Denim

Target’s also running a 30-percent-off promotion on men’s denim. My husband loves the store’s in-house brand Goodfellow & Co. for comfy, well-fitting basics, so I’ll be scooping up these athletic fit jeans ($28) for him. I also like these perfect-for-fall “black coffee” corduroy regular fit straight jeans ($41.99) from Levi’s.

6 Buy 2 Get 1 Free Books

Add your favorite titles to your permanent collection, with Target’s buy-two-get-one-free deal on select books. This includes popular titles like Liz Moore’s The God of the Woods, Rebecca Yarros’ Wing and Claw series, Elin Hilderbrand’s new release The Academy, and Ali Hazelwood’s The Love Hypothesis. It also includes non-fiction titles, children’s books, and special editions.

The promotion is also running for music, movies, and Funko items.

7 40% off Halloween Costumes

Does your kid want to dress up as Spider-Man ($12) or Elsa from Frozen ($9)? Marvel and Disney costumes are included in Target’s 40-percent-off sale on Halloween costumes.

More creative costumes, like a glow-in-the-dark construction cone ($18) or a light-up and music-playing xylophone ($24), for kids and adults are also included.