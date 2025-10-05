11 Best Early Target Circle Week Deals Shoppers Are Already Snapping Up

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Target Circle Week returns on Oct. 5 for members, but eagle-eyed shoppers can start saving now if they know where to look for the best deals. The retailer already has tons of deals on kitchen appliances, travel essentials, electronics, bedding, and more. We rounded up the 11 best early Target Circle Week deals, featuring brands like Vera Bradley, Beats, and Crock-Pot. Happy shopping—and may the odds be ever in your favor!

1 Vera Bradley Weekender Travel Bag: 48% Off

Available in 12 colors, the Vera Bradley Weekender Travel Bag is the perfect carry-on companion. It has two exterior pockets, three interior mesh pockets, and a trolley sleeve so you can slip it onto your suitcase.

2 Beats Solo 4: $25% Off

The Beats Solo 4 features personalized spatial audio, ergonomic design, adjustable ear cups for optimal comfort, and a 50-hour battery life. It’s compatible with both iPhones and Androids.

3 60″ Poseable Bone Skeleton: 30% Off

Halloween is right around the corner—turn your yard into a spooky graveyard with this 60″ Poseable Bone Skeleton for only $24. The skeleton stands five feet tall, but you can also prop it in a chair or on your stoop to give trick-or-treaters a lil’ scare.

4 2-Tier Rattan Coffee Table with Tempered Glass Top: 57% Off

On sale for $160, this 2-Tier Rattan Coffee Table with a tempered glass top can support 44 pounds of storage (bottom shelf). Its neutral design easily blends into coastal and rustic styles.

“I wanted something modern with a vintage feel and I feel this table is perfect for my aesthetic and the layout of my living room! It works well in a small space and you can’t beat the price,” raves one shopper.

5 Waffle Textured Comforter Set: 40% Off

Target says this Waffle Textured Comforter Set is a smart alternative to a down comforter. It’s soft to the touch, lightweight, and you don’t have to worry about an insert, as you would with a duvet cover. The set comes in seven colors in twin, full, queen, and king sizes.

6 Faux Fur Blanket: 18% Off

Consider this Faux Fur Blanket the finishing touch to your new bedding display! It measures 60 by 80 inches and has a “high-end luxury feel,” according to a five-star reviewer.

7 72″ Curved Wooden Bookcase: 30% Off

Made in partnership with Studio McGee, this 72″ Curved Wooden Bookcase offers ample storage/display space for books, mementos, plants, picture frames, and other knick-knacks. For added safety, the bookcase comes with anchoring hardware.

8 Shoe Cabinet with Flip Drawers: 50% Off

There’s no pretty way to display shoes, especially dirty sneakers and smelly gym shoes—until now! This discounted Shoe Cabinet with Flip Drawers looks like a sleek entryway cabinet, but really, it’s a secret space to keep shoes. It can hold up to 16 pairs, including high heels and boots.

9 3.5 Quart Crock-Pot Slow Cooker: 33% Off

Take the stress out of making dinner and snag this 3.5 Quart Crock-Pot Slow Cooker for just $20. “It heats evenly, cooks stews and chili beautifully, and keeps food warm without burning. Cleanup is easy since the insert is removable and dishwasher safe,” says one shopper. Plus, it’s available in rich, autumnal shades like “ponderosa green” and “lambrusco red.”

10 Revolution R180 Connect Toaster: 14% Off

Have you ever seen a touchscreen toaster?! The Revolution R180 Connect Toaster has six bread types (toast, bagel, waffle, etc.), fresh/frozen/reheat programs, and seven toastiness levels. You’ll never be able to go back to an old school toaster again.

11 Round Decorative Pillow: 15% Off

Add some texture to your space with this corduroy Round Decorative Pillow. It has a tufted-like design with a ribbed rim.