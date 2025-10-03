 Skip to content

11 Most Popular Early Amazon Prime Day Deals Already Going Fast

October 3, 2025
Fact-Checked

Shop picks from Apple, Shark, Nespresso, and Ninja.

October 3, 2025
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event begins on Oct. 7 for members, but you can start saving now on name brands, such as Apple, SodaStream, Shark, Nespresso, and Ninja. Even Amazon-branded products like Ring cameras and Fire TV sticks are up to 50 percent off in the days leading up to Fall Prime Day 2025. Now is the perfect time to snag yourself something special before these items sell out during the main event. Here are the 11 most popular early Amazon Prime Days we’ve got our eye on.

1
Apple AirPods Pro 2

apple airpods pro
Amazon

Earlier this year, I made the huge mistake of not checking the pockets of my pants before throwing them in the wash. Suffice to say, my AirPods did not live to tell the tale—but fortunately, Apple has AirPods up to 20 percent off right now via Amazon.

2
Spider Web Lights

spider web light on outdoor steps
Amazon

Amazon’s early sales event is the perfect time to stock up on Halloween decorations, such as this four-foot Spider Web Light display. The orange lights have eight modes, and the ginormous fuzzy spider is sure to give trick-or-treaters a fright!

3
SodaStream ART Sparking Water Maker

soda stream
Amazon

The SodaStream ART Sparking Water Maker turns flat water fizzy in seconds. Best of all, it’s cordless, so you can put it anywhere in your kitchen.

4
8-Piece Cooking Wooden Utensil Set

wooden cooking utenstil set
Amazon

This 8-Piece Cooking Wooden Utensil Set gets you a large wooden turner, spatula, skimmer, soup ladle, serving spoon, spork, spoon rest, and a matching wooden holder. It also comes with six hanging hooks if your space allows. More than 2,000 Amazon shoppers purchased this set in the last month.

5
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

fire tv stick
Amazon

Discounted by 50 percent, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K supports better Wi-Fi connectivity, and it can control other smart home devices, like lighting and security cameras. It has over 72,000 five-star ratings.

6
Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Deluxe

nespresso vertuo machine
Amazon

This one is for all the coffee lovers in the room. The Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Deluxe, which includes both the coffee machine and milk frother, is on sale for under $150 ahead of Prime Day. It can pour different volumes (ounces) of coffee, as well as single and double shots of espresso, both hot and iced.

7
Ring Battery Doorbell Plus

ring doorbell
Amazon

Over 10,000 Amazon shoppers have already picked up the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus in the past month alone. This new model supports head-to-toe video, motion detection alerts (including a Color Night Vision feature), and two-way talk.

8
Shark Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

shark cordless vacuum
Amazon

Amazon just slashed the price of the Shark Cordless Vacuum Cleaner by 50 percent, so you’d better act quickly before this model sells out! You can use it on carpet and bare floors, and it can be turned into a handheld vacuum for those hard-to-reach nooks and crannies. It also comes equipped with an LED headlight.

9
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition

kindle paperwhite
Amazon

As part of Amazon’s early Prime Day sale, the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is marked down to $192 from $278. This new generation turns pages 20 percent faster, and the screen has a higher contrast ratio. Your purchase also comes with a charging dock.

10
3-in-1 Charging Station

charging station
Amazon

With this 3-in-1 Charging Station, you can power up your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all in one go. Not a bad deal for only $18!

11
Ninja 4-Quart 4-in-1 Air Fryer

ninja air fryer
Amazon

In the last month, more than 10,000 Amazon shoppers have purchased the Ninja 4-Quart 4-in-1 Air Fryer, which has racked up over 73,3000 perfect ratings. The air fryer can roast, crisp, reheat, and even dehydrate foods, reaching up to 405 degrees Fahrenheit.

Emily Weaver
Emily is a NYC-based freelance entertainment and lifestyle writer — though, she’ll never pass up the opportunity to talk about women’s health and sports (she thrives during the Olympics). Read more
