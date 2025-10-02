 Skip to content

5 Sales Better Than Amazon Prime Day You Can Shop Right Now

October 2, 2025
Levi's jeans for 30% off? Sign us up!

October 2, 2025
Amazon Prime Day takes place this fall on Oct. 7 and 8, which means shoppers are already scouring the site for early deals and saving the items they’re hoping will drop in price. It also means that Target and Walmart have announced their own competing sales, starting on the 5th and 7th, respectively. But if you’re not into these huge, big-box promotions, there are plenty of other sales happening right now that might be even better than Amazon Prime Day. Get the scoop on the top five sales here.

1
Levi’s Jeans

Levi's 501 Original jeans from Levi Strauss and Co.
Shutterstock

If you’re like me, you need to kick off fall with a pair of new jeans. This year, Levi’s is making it easy with its Friends & Family sale that offers 30 percent off most denim.

This includes popular styles like the Ribcage Wide Leg Women’s Jeans, 501 Original Fit Men’s Jeans, and even jean jackets.

2
Wayfair Holiday Deal Week

Wayfair app is seen in the App Store on an iPhone
Shutterstock

Running through Oct. 6, Wayfair Holiday Deal Week includes the following promotions (among many others):

  • Up to 50% off bedroom furniture
  • Up to 60% off living room seating
  • Up to 50% off kitchen and dining furniture
  • Up to 50% off mattresses
  • Up to 50% off outdoor furniture
  • Up to 40% off kids’ bedroom furniture and nursery essentials
  • Up to 60% off area rugs
  • Up to 40% off Christmas trees
  • Up to 55% off mirrors and decor
  • Up to 60% off wall art and wallpaper

Similar to Amazon, Wayfair is also offering rotating deals of the day.

3
Peloton

Peloton Cross Training Bike+
Peloton

Buying a treadmill or spinning bike is a major financial investment. It’s also an investment in your health, and when you think about it, in the long run, it’ll save you money on a gym membership.

But if you’re still hesitant to pull the trigger on a new piece of Peloton equipment, you’ll be happy to know that the company is offering current members up to $1,200 off its new Cross Training Series through Oct. 29. This means bikes are as low as $1,395, treads as low as $2,795, and the rower as low as $3,295.

Plus, these new pieces all come with the just-launched Peloton IQ, an AI-integrated software that uses a built-in movement-tracking camera to provide personalized plans, performance estimates, and insights and analysis. And after previewing this new tech in person this week, I can assure you, it’s a game-changer.

4
Stanley Drinkware

peach Stanley tumbler
Stanley

Stanley tumblers and water bottles are so popular (and so pricey) that they’ve been duped almost everywhere. But now’s your chance to get your hands on the real thing: Stanley is currently offering items up to 50 percent off, depending on color. Here are some highlights:

5
Costco Rugs

A Costco Wholesale entrance store Warehouse store in Sarcee Trail NW, Calgary.
Shutterstock

As part of the warehouse store’s October sales, Costco has majorly marked down more than 60 high-quality rugs, some of which are up to $200 off. They have everything from Oriental rugs to runners to more modern designs.

Dana Schulz
Dana Schulz is the Deputy Lifestyle Editor at Best Life. She was previously the managing editor of 6sqft, where she oversaw all content related to real estate, apartment living, and the best local things to do. Read more
