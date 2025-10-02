5 Sales Better Than Amazon Prime Day You Can Shop Right Now

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Amazon Prime Day takes place this fall on Oct. 7 and 8, which means shoppers are already scouring the site for early deals and saving the items they’re hoping will drop in price. It also means that Target and Walmart have announced their own competing sales, starting on the 5th and 7th, respectively. But if you’re not into these huge, big-box promotions, there are plenty of other sales happening right now that might be even better than Amazon Prime Day. Get the scoop on the top five sales here.

1 Levi’s Jeans

If you’re like me, you need to kick off fall with a pair of new jeans. This year, Levi’s is making it easy with its Friends & Family sale that offers 30 percent off most denim.

This includes popular styles like the Ribcage Wide Leg Women’s Jeans, 501 Original Fit Men’s Jeans, and even jean jackets.

2 Wayfair Holiday Deal Week

Running through Oct. 6, Wayfair Holiday Deal Week includes the following promotions (among many others):

Up to 50% off bedroom furniture

Up to 60% off living room seating

Up to 50% off kitchen and dining furniture

Up to 50% off mattresses

Up to 50% off outdoor furniture

Up to 40% off kids’ bedroom furniture and nursery essentials

Up to 60% off area rugs

Up to 40% off Christmas trees

Up to 55% off mirrors and decor

Up to 60% off wall art and wallpaper

Similar to Amazon, Wayfair is also offering rotating deals of the day.

3 Peloton

Buying a treadmill or spinning bike is a major financial investment. It’s also an investment in your health, and when you think about it, in the long run, it’ll save you money on a gym membership.

But if you’re still hesitant to pull the trigger on a new piece of Peloton equipment, you’ll be happy to know that the company is offering current members up to $1,200 off its new Cross Training Series through Oct. 29. This means bikes are as low as $1,395, treads as low as $2,795, and the rower as low as $3,295.

Plus, these new pieces all come with the just-launched Peloton IQ, an AI-integrated software that uses a built-in movement-tracking camera to provide personalized plans, performance estimates, and insights and analysis. And after previewing this new tech in person this week, I can assure you, it’s a game-changer.

4 Stanley Drinkware

Stanley tumblers and water bottles are so popular (and so pricey) that they’ve been duped almost everywhere. But now’s your chance to get your hands on the real thing: Stanley is currently offering items up to 50 percent off, depending on color. Here are some highlights:

5 Costco Rugs

As part of the warehouse store’s October sales, Costco has majorly marked down more than 60 high-quality rugs, some of which are up to $200 off. They have everything from Oriental rugs to runners to more modern designs.