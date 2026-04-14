The #1 Home Depot Plant to Put in the Ground This April for Fast Spring Color

Creeping phlox is arguably the fastest way to ensure that vibrancy year after year.

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Every year, home gardeners will take trips to stores like Home Depot, where they’ll have to decide how they want their gardens to look for the rest of the season and pick what exactly they want to plant in April. But while there are many considerations that go into this, creeping phlox might be the best pick for anyone who wants that instant hit of color. The vibrant blossoms are a popular choice for a reason and are typically available for immediate planting. So what are you waiting for? Here’s why creeping phlox is the top Home Depot plant in the ground this April for fast spring color.

RELATED: The #1 Lawn Alternative to Plant This Spring for a Bloom-Filled, No-Mow Yard.

What is creeping phlox?

Anyone who loves to see maximum coverage in their garden, it’s hard to top creeping phlox (Phlox stolonifera). The colorful perennial is native to North America, and is hardy in USDA zones 5 through 9, according to The Spruce.

These low-lying plants tend to grow to about six inches to a foot tall and about nine to 18 inches wide. This makes them a fantastic choice for ground cover, which makes them a popular pick for rock gardens, lining pathways, and even decorating stone walls, per The Spruce. They also produce a wide range of different vibrant colors, including eye-catching hues of white, pink, and purple.

Is Home Depot a good place to buy creeping phlox?

One of the immediate benefits of planting creeping phlox in April is that it’s a plug-and-play color option, often available from the nursery in full bloom. This includes at Home Depot, where you can grab different colors (or all the same for a more uniform look) that are ready for immediate planting and that stark summer color.

Most hover around the $20 range, including the Cloudburst Purple Flowering Garden Phlox Starter Plant ($20.42) for that violet hue, Crimson Beauty Creeping Phlox ($19.98) for pink, or even a 1 Gal. Creeping Blue Phlox Plant. And you can rest assured that customers have been thrilled with these additions to their gardens.

“I’ve had this for a few months now, and it continues to wow me with its gorgeous blooms, vibrant color, and amazing smell,” writes one 5-star review. “All the pollinators that I’m so desperately trying to bribe to visit my garden like it, which is even better.”

RELATED: 3 Plants You Should Prune in April Before Spring Growth Explodes.

How should I plant and care for creeping phlox?

The good news is that, besides their early spring color, creeping phlox is also considered to be relatively low-maintenance. They bloom best in full sun to partial shade, so long as their soil is well-drained.

Once you’ve planted them in the best spot, you’ll likely only need to water them once a week during the warmer days of summer, according to The Plant Native. It’s important to note that these impressive blooms will begin to fade by mid-summer, at which point you should cut back the mat by about half to help keep it dense

What other flowers does Home Depot sell to plant in April?

Of course, that’s not the only option from Home Depot to get into the ground in April for more vibrancy in your yard. The home improvement retailer also stocks marigolds, which are arguably a top pick for that pop of color, according to The Grow.

Known as one of the more resilient flowers you can plant, marigolds can thrive in practically any climate and most soil conditions. However, their one leg up on creeping phlox is that while they may take a few weeks to blossom, they will hold onto their blooms for much longer. This typically means seeing those vibrant orange, yellow, and red flowers all the way through fall!

If you’re ready to get planting, you can grab an Organic Sparky Marigold Seed Pack ($2.98) from Home Depot. Otherwise, you can get live plants right away with this 4-pack of Marigold Plant Orange Flower in 4.5 in. Grower’s Pot ($15.98).