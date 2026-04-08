Shop the 11 best new Costco plants this April, from flowering jasmine to Japanese maples.

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After the longest, coldest winter since I moved to the East Coast, I am having serious spring fever. I have already been to my local plant nursery twice and, luckily, have resisted buying anything yet, since the temperature is still dipping below freezing on occasion. Also, before I pay full retail for plants, I always do my first plantings with items purchased at Costco. The prices at the warehouse and on the website are unbeatable, and the quality of the plants you get is always top-of-the-line. What should you shop for right now? Here are the 11 best new Costco plants hitting shelves as April begins.

1 Flowering Jasmine

I am a sucker for the scent of jasmine, especially since I am from California. The Costco website is currently selling a Star Jasmine Flowering Plant 3 Gallon, 2-pack for $69.99. “Full bloom, fragrant, and larger than expected,” a shopper writes. “Packaged really well. Very healthy plants. Great instructions and customer service. All around the best,” another writes.

2 Boxwoods

My boxwoods took a hit this winter, as they couldn’t survive the brutal winter. Luckily, this Boxwood Collection, 3-pack is on sale for $79.99, $15 off the usual $94.99 now through April 30 or while supplies last. “Great boxwoods, they are the perfect size and look wonderful,” writes a shopper. “Healthy as well as beautiful,” adds another.

RELATED: The #1 Flower to Plant This April for Blooms That Last All Summer.

3 Hydrangea

You can never have too many hydrangea plants, especially if you are into the whole grandmillennial trend. These Hydrangea Shrubs 3 Gallon, 2-pack, are on sale for $64.99, $15 off the usual $79.99, and they are stunning. Choose from the limelight or the bluish-purple hue. “I planted the hydrangeas and the leaves sprouted quickly. There are no flowers yet but it has only been 2 weeks,” one shopper wrote.

4 A 3-Pack of Berry Bushes

The Berry Bush Collection, 3-pack, is also on sale for $10 off, just $54.99 for the trio. “I bought two packs of these at the beginning of the season. They came well packed and quickly. There was a loss of a few minor branches in shipping but nothing major. They arrived with blueberries set on five out of the six bushes. After planting these bushes have grown like weeds. I have been amazed at their hardiness. While they did not have loads of blueberries on them I was pleased that I would be harvesting any in the first year. This week I picked my first five berries. They were the sweetest blueberries I have ever had. If I had more room I would be ordering another three. What a buy! Every plant and bulb I have bought from Costco has exceeded my wildest expectations,” a shopper writes.

5 Frost Proof Gardenia

Aside from jasmine, gardenias are my other favorite flowering shrub. And the Gardenia Frost-Proof Collection is also on sale for $10 off, at $64.99. “I love love love my gardenia plants. There was a little hiccup with the delivery. UPS dropped it off at the next house instead of mine but no biggie. At first I was a little apprehensive ordering two 3-gallon plants by mail but when I opened the box I was so surprised as to how well they were packaged! The plants come with lush green leaves in beautiful bushy form and are in buds. I’m so glad I went for it. Worth every penny,” writes a shopper.

6 Magnolia Trees

The Magnolia trees are in full bloom right now, and the experience is magical. Buy this Magnolia Tree 3 Gallon, 2-pack, $77.99, now and experience the blossoms for years to come. “Beautiful right out of the box,” a shopper writes. “These trees came packaged very well and were very healthy and beautiful when we first got them. Now that we’ve planted them, they have grown tremendously and are very happy, beautiful trees. I can’t wait for them to get big!” another said.

7 Japanese Maple

Costco even has Japanese maple trees. This Bloodgood Japanese Maple 4-5 ft., 2-pack is on sale for $159.99 after $30 off through April 30. “If you know Japanese Maple’s, then you know this is a good price! We were pleasantly surprised with the size and quality as well. They both arrived in great shape with a full branch structure and good coloring. Both plants were closer to 5ft than 4ft and fully rooted out in the pots. We already had a crimson queen, and these 2 Bloodgood Japanese Maples are a great addition. A++,” writes a shopper.

8 Thuja

Tjos Thuja 1-2 ft, 8-pack is also on sale for $84.99 after a $15 off discount. “Shrubs arrived quickly to my residence at approximately five 5️⃣ days. They were hearty and in good shape. This is one of the best deals on the internet. I will purchase them again for round two to build a privacy wall at my residence,” writes a shopper.

9 Indoor Palm Trees

There are also indoor plants, like this Costa Farms Majesty Palm Tree, Houseplant in Decor Planter, $49.99. “Well packed, nice size and nice pot. Great value!” writes a shopper. “Absolutely perfect! I ordered these plants for Palm Sunday at our church. They arrived on time and in perfect condition. I am so happy with them. Thank you Costco!” adds another.

RELATED: 7 Best New Costco Home Finds Hitting Warehouses This Week.

10 Azalea Shrubs

The Alder & Oak Azalea Shrub is $59.99 and “better than expected,” a shopper says. “Very pleased with purchase…would definitely recommend…plant was well packaged for trip to Long Island and is surviving and thriving with new growth,” they write. Choose from two colors.

11 And, a Lime Tree

Plan on juicing a lot of limes this summer? Get an Alder & Oak Bearss Lime Tree, $99.99. “Beautiful tree,” writes a recent purchaser. “Came with some little limes already growing.”