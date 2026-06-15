11 Best New Cracker Barrel Home Finds Hitting Shelves in June

Shop the best new Cracker Barrel home finds for June, from a pig colander to a WoodWick candle.

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Where other than Cracker Barrel would you get a pig-shaped colander and a set of salt and pepper shakers shaped like mini-camper vans? That’s the particular promise of the Cracker Barrel’s Home Country Store: it’s fun, whimsical, and right now it’s full of summer magic. This month’s new arrivals include a metal flamingo planter, a WoodWick Tropical Sunrise candle, a set of three glass tulip candle holders, and a cat pattern knit throw that has no equivalent anywhere else. Here are eleven home finds worth knowing about this June.

1 Metal Flamingo Planter

A metal flamingo planter is admittedly extra, but it’s also an outdoor accent that doesn’t need anyone’s permission. This metal flamingo planter is $59.99. Fill it with trailing petunias or leave it empty and let it do the work on its own.

2 WoodWick Tropical Sunrise Medium Trilogy Jar Candle

WoodWick trilogy jar candle have a crackling wood wick that makes a lit candle sound like a small fireplace. That sensory detail that separates them from every other jar candle on the market. The Tropical Sunrise Trilogy layers three scents that shift as the candle burns through its layers. This one is $19.99.

3 Camper Mini Salt and Pepper Shakers

Camper-shaped mini salt and pepper shakers? That’s a table detail that tells you immediately what kind of store you’re in — specific, cheerful, and completely committed to its own aesthetic. The camper mini salt shaker and camper mini pepper shaker are $1.49 each — $2.98 for a pair that makes every meal feel like a campsite breakfast.

4 Set of 3 Glass Tulip Candle Holders

Three glass tulip candle holders grouped together on a table or a mantel produce the kind of layered candlelight that a single candle holder never achieves. This botanical set of three glass tulip candle holders is $29.99 — an entertaining and everyday decor find that looks considerably more expensive in person.

5 Happy Camper Mug

A mug that says what it means and means what it says. This Happy Camper mug is $7.99 — the morning coffee vessel for anyone who has ever used the phrase “happy camper” unironically and intends to keep doing so.

6 Rattan Boxes—Set of 2

Next, two rattan storage boxes in a matched set for $12.99: this is the natural fiber storage solution that looks decorative enough to leave in plain sight on a shelf or a coffee table. No need to hide them away in the garage.

7 Ceramic Green Decorative Trinket Box

Small ceramic trinket boxes are both useful and genuinely pleasant to own. They hold rings, earrings, or small keepsakes while looking like something worth displaying. This ceramic green decorative trinket box comes with a pretty lid, and is $7.20.

8 Cat Measuring Cups Set

Cat-shaped measuring cups are the baking accessory that makes someone stop mid-recipe to ask where you got them. This cat measuring cups set is $12.99 — practical, specific, and the kind of find that Cracker Barrel stocks better than anyone.

9 LED Mosaic Glass Orb

This mosaic glass orb with LED lighting casts colored, fractured light across a surface or a wall, creating a decorative lighting effect that requires no installation beyond finding somewhere to set it. This LED mosaic glass orb is $34.99 and the most visually striking find in this week’s drop. Put it on a bookshelf for a charming evening glow.

10 Cat Pattern Knit Throw

Cat people deserve their own home goods lines—both to celebrate their pets, and to replace the blankets their kitties inevitably claw to shreds. This cat pattern knit throw is extra soft, pretty in pink, and selling out quickly. It’s $27.99.

11 Pig Colander

The pig colander is $19.99 and shaped like a pig and drains pasta. All three of those facts are equally true and equally important. This pig colander is the kitchen find that makes cooking feel less like a task and more like a decision you made on purpose.