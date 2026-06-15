11 Cracker Barrel Home Finds Shoppers Say Are Hidden Gems

Shop 11 Cracker Barrel home finds shoppers love, from classic rockers to floral quilts.

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I love shopping at Cracker Barrel for home decor, furniture, and even functional kitchen tools. The Old Country store-themed shop is home to some of the most clever products imaginable, plus bougie-looking items for a fraction of the price you’d pay at other stores. This is why shoppers swarm to the store and now, the Cracker Barrel website. Whether you are shopping for yourself or gifts for others, there are so many fabulous finds. Here are 11 Cracker Barrel home finds shoppers say are hidden.

1 The Classic Rocker

If you are going to splurge on one item at Cracker Barrel, it is the POLYWOOD All-Weather Heritage Rocker for $289.99. “I keep this on my front porch all year long. It is not covered so it is out in the rain and the snow. All I have to do is pressure wash it in the spring and we’re good to go again for another year. It has not faded or discolored. We got it in white,” writes one shopper.

2 Lodge Cast Iron Pans Celebrating America’s 250th

The Lodge 12” Cast Iron Skillet is here to commemorate America’s 250th, and shoppers adore it. “I love it so much, I want another one ! EVERYTHING taste better in it. I want to throw all my other pans away and jus use this one. I am VERY SATISFIED,” a reviewer said. The Lodge Silicone Hot Handle Holder is a must-buy to go along with it. “I love the Lodge brand products and found that Cracker Barrel has the best price around,” a reviewer said.

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3 A Pottery Barn-Looking Quilt

Pottery Barn or Cracker Barrel? Nobody will be able to tell. I love this Hydrangeas Whole Cloth Quilted Throw, which is just $49.99, but looks like it could cost triple. The fabulous floral pattern is attention-grabbing but neutral, and the other side has a checkered pattern if you get bored with the flowers.

Stock up your kitchen with functional decor, starting with the Calico Cats Drying Mat, just $9.99. The Cat Grabber Mitts are even cuter. The set is available in a two-pack for $12.99. They are actually shaped like cat paws and will make removing hot cookware from the oven a conversation-provoking experience.

5 Beaded Lemon Placemats

Cracker Barrel also has the bougiest-looking placemats that are shockingly reasonably priced. The Beaded Lemon Placemats are such a bougie way to tap into the lemon trend. There is also a Hummingbird Floral Braided Placemat and a Seahorse Placemat you will love.

6 A Cozy, Ultra-Soft Blanket

Another item that looks like Pottery Barn for less is the Stripe Pattern Knit Throw, $27.99. The blanket is buttery-soft and cozy with a white-and-aqua striped pattern, and will look and feel great on your bed or sofa. I love the ocean-inspired color, which brings the coastal look to your space.

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7 Glass Tulip Candlestick Holders

This Set Of 3 Glass Tulip Candle Holders, which comes with three holders in various sizes and colors, is so expensive looking and feels like something you would find at Anthropologie for a lot more than $29.99 for three. “These beautiful three glass tulips exceeded my expectations! Thank you!” one writes.

8 A Shell Fountain

There is so much coastal decor at Cracker Barrel this month. The Seashell Fountain, $64.99, is a new customer favorite. Water gently flows over layers of ceramic shells, creating a peaceful trickle that adds a calm ambiance to your space. It pairs well with some other seashell items from the store.

9 Floral Wall Art

Cracker Barrel has a surprising amount of wall art, including this Blue Floral Canvas Wall Decor. The white hydrangea in the blue-and-white vase is giving serious Grandmillennial vibes. Lovers of the classic trend will have a soft spot for this Hydrangea Painting Wall Decor, which comes in a distressed white frame for $14.99.

10 Cake Platters in Pink

I love functional items that double as decor, like the Glass Pink Flower Cake Stand from the new country collection. The $22.99 item is popular with bakers, as it is scalloped like a flower’s petals and will perfectly house all your spring and summer cakes while adding a dash of color to your kitchen.

11 And, the Ledge Leaners

Cracker Barrel’s “ledge leaners” are among the more distinctive decor items the store always carries. They dangle off a ledge or shelf, hanging in a clever, creative way. I love this Cat Mom And Babies Ledge Leaner, which is $14.99 and features a mommy cat with her kittens hanging down.