Shop 11 Cracker Barrel summer finds under $15, from calico cat kitchen items to lemon signs.

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One of the things I love about shopping at the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is the prices. Compared to many other stores, the kitschy marketplace offers so many eccentric items at unbelievably low prices. You can even find amazing things for under $15. I was recently on the hunt for summer gifts, decor, and other odds and ends, and found tons of great items. What should you shop for? Here are the 11 best new Cracker Barrel summer finds under $15.

1 Calico Cats Kitchen Accessories

If you love cooking and cats, you are in luck. Grab the Calico Cats Drying Mat for $9.99, which has been a hit with shoppers. There is also these Cat Grabber Mitts, which come in a set of two for $12.99, that are shaped like cat paws. Each one infuses some feline fun into your kitchen.

2 A Kitty Ledge Leaner

Cracker Barrel always has a fun assortment of “ledge leaners” decorations, perfect for any ledge or shelf, hanging in a clever, creative way. I love this Cat Mom And Babies Ledge Leaner, just $14.99, which features a mommy cat with her kittens hanging down.

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3 Dangling Earrings

You can even get earrings at Cracker Barrel, including these Cage CZ Ball Drop Silver Earrings, which are amazingly just $9.99. “They are absolutely stunning. I absolutely love these earrings they are so perfect for every occasion but I will most likely wear them every day,” one shopper declares. “They are so sparkly!” adds another.

4 A Black Candlestick

Cracker Barrel candlesticks are always popular with shoppers, available in a variety of sizes and colors. This Black Metal Small Candle Stick is one of the newest options. I love the twisted stick and dark iron shade. Get it for $14.99.

5 Marble and Wood Pig Coasters

What is marble and wood, and shaped like a pig? The Pig-Shaped Marble Coasters Set of 4, a functional decoration or fun gift idea for a loved one who is into the farmhouse look. The four piggies look like they would be $10 each, but cost just $12.99 for the set.

6 A Cute Lemons Sign

When life gives you lemons, make margaritas. This When Life Gives You Lemons wall sign, perfect for the spirits drinker, is on sale for $10.79. Hang the lighthearted piece in kitchens, bars, or entertaining spaces.

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7 A Hummingbird Wallet

This Floral Hummingbird Rfid Wallet is one of those CB products that nobody will believe you got for $12.99. It is super compact yet offers enough room to hold a credit card and some cash, and it is so striking that everyone will ask where you got it.

8 The Latest Tumblers

Cracker Barrel’s pretty tumblers are a customer favorite. This Easy Peasy 22 Oz tumbler with a straw will help you tap into the trendy lemon look. “I just bought this tumbler a few days ago and used it during work today, and it kept my iced coffee cold all day! It’s also super cute and makes me happy by just looking at it,” a reviewer said. Get it on sale for $10.79.

9 Animal Shaped Tape Measures

This Ladybug Tape Measure, on sale for $7.49, is one of the more interesting items at the store. There is also a flamingo and frog version. “Had to have this. I love how the measuring tape retracts when you squeeze the flamingo wings. It makes me so happy to use,” a shopper writes about the pink bird.

10 A Lovey Dovey Art Piece

Share your feelings with a loved one by getting them this Always You Wall Decoration, on sale for $8.99. It is a beautiful accent for bedrooms, hallways, or cozy corners, and the message will give your partner all the feels.

11 A Vintage Looking Hydrangea Art Piece

This Hydrangea Painting Wall Decor comes in a distressed white frame for $14.99, giving it a vintage, high-end look. The art piece is so pretty for the price. If it’s not your style, be sure to check out all of the other wall art options currently in stock.