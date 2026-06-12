Shop 11 Cracker Barrel finds that look expensive, from marble cutting boards to floor lamps.

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One of my favorite things about shopping at the Old Country Store at Cracker Barrel? In addition to having some of the most creative and unique items, the majority of them look a lot more expensive than they actually are. Whether shopping for artwork, decorations, or even jewelry, the comforting store has tons of items that are a great buy. What should you throw in your cart today? Here are 11 Cracker Barrel finds that look more expensive than they are.

1 This Metal Floor Lamp with a Dangly Shade

Who shops for lighting fixtures at Cracker Barrel? Me! The store has so many unique options, including this Black Metal Floor Lamp, $159.99. It has an expensive-looking matte black base and a dangling chandelier-like shade. It honestly looks like something you find at Pottery Barn for double.

2 A Frog Cutting Board

I love every single marble item at Cracker Barrel because they offer such great value. This summer, the Frog-Shaped Marble Cutting Board, currently on sale for $18.74, is one of the cutest on the website. The amphibious-shaped kitchen essential is designed for everyday use, yet beautiful enough for simple decorative purposes.

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3 Pig Shaped Marble and Wood Coasters

The marble and wood coasters are also great at Cracker Barrel, and have been offered in various shapes. Right now, they have Pig-Shaped Marble Coasters sold in a set of four for $12.99. Not only are they functional and will help protect tables from drink rings, but they are adorable. Oink, oink!

4 A Giant Baseball Stool

Pottery Barn Kids has nothing on Cracker Barrel with this Baseball Stool, just $89.99 and part of the American Heritage collection. It would be the focal point of any baseball-themed room. “Beautiful, well-made stool! We brought this as a housewarming gift for our baseball family! They absolutely LOVED this stool. It is a great size to place in a living room/rec room! Perfect for an extra seat in the house. This still is SO well made and different! If you are looking for a gift that will be knock their socks off this is the gift! You will not be disappointed!!!!!” writes a shopper.

5 The Iconic Cracker Barrel Rockers

You will feel like you are on the front porch of Cracker Barrel every time you rock in the POLYWOOD All-Weather Heritage Rocker, a classic for $289.99. “I keep this on my front porch all year long. It is not covered so it is out in the rain and the snow. All I have to do is pressure wash it in the spring and we’re good to go again for another year. It has not faded or discolored. We got it in white,” writes a shopper. Another adds that they come assembled, which is a major plus.

6 The Prettiest Placemats

Cracker Barrel also has gorgeous placemats that rival Anthropologie, looking just as expensive and designer, but for a lot less. Currently, you can choose from the Beaded Lemon Placemats, a bougie way to tap into the lemon trend, the Hummingbird Floral Braided Placemat, and the Seahorse Placemat.

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7 Halloween Decor Is Already Arriving

I can’t believe it, but Halloween is already happening at Cracker Barrel. For the spooky season, CB is bringing out this Marble Ghost Cutting Board, just $27.99. There are also matching Marble Ghost Coasters, sold in a set of four for $14.99.

8 Framed Artwork

Cracker Barrel has gorgeous wall art that looks more expensive than it actually is. This Hydrangea Painting Wall Decor, which comes in a distressed white frame for $14.99, is such a gorgeous piece. There are also lots of inspirational artwork finds, framed beautifully.

9 Lodge Pans and Handle Covers

Get your Lodge fix at Cracker Barrel. First, they have the Lodge 12” Cast Iron Skillet to commemorate America’s 250th. “I love it so much, I want another one ! EVERYTHING taste better in it. I want to throw all my other pans away and jus use this one. I am VERY SATISFIED,” a reviewer said. And, don’t forget the Lodge Silicone Hot Handle Holder. “I love the Lodge brand products and found that Cracker Barrel has the best price around,” a reviewer said.

10 They Even Have Jewelry

Cracker Barrel jewelry is seriously underrated, including these Cage CZ Ball Drop Silver Earrings, just $9.99. “They are absolutely stunning. I absolutely love these earrings they are so perfect for every occasion but I will most likely wear them every day,” one shopper declares. “They are so sparkly!” adds another.

11 And, This Pottery Barn Looking Blanket

The new Country Cottage collection at Cracker Barrel is basically Pottery Barn for less. One of my favorite items is this Hydrangeas Whole Cloth Quilted Throw, just $49.99. The fabulous floral pattern is attention-grabbing but neutral, and the other side has a checkered pattern.