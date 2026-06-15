11 Best New Dollar General Finds Hitting Shelves in Mid-June

Dollar General adds summer home finds including rugs, bedding, and kitchen basics.

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Dollar General is popular not only for its low prices, but also its steady stream of new arrivals. With summer in full swing, the discount retailer has restocked its shelves with jute rugs, floral bedding, travel essentials, and a new slate of cookware basics. Here are the 11 best new Dollar General finds hitting shelves this month.

1 Blue Fabric Table Runner with Piping

Dress up your dining table or breakfast nook with the vintage-inspired Blue Fabric Table Runner with Piping ($10). It features a delicate floral vine and wave pattern with green trim along the border. If your home leans toward a farmhouse, rustic, or French country aesthetic, this table runner will feel right at home.

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2 Jute Accent Rug

Not a fan of loud, heavily printed rugs? The Jute Accent Rug (on sale for $4) offers a neutral alternative that blends seamlessly into your existing home decor. Tip: Add a non-slip backing to transform it into a patio rug or doormat.

3 Blue Floral Queen Bedsheet Set

For an easy bedroom makeover, swap in the Blue Floral Queen Bedsheet Set ($20). The soft blue palette and floral pattern add a light, airy feel that’s perfect for the season.

4 Makeup Organizer

Tidy up your vanity or bathroom counter with help of the Makeup Organizer (on sale for $2). This compact bin has four sections for makeup essentials like foundation, mascara, and eyeliner, plus a center compartment that’s perfect for keeping brushes neatly arranged and easy to grab.

5 Electric Makeup Brush Cleaner

This portable Electric Makeup Brush Cleaner ($9) washes and dries your brushes with the flip of a switch, helping keep your beauty tools clean and ready to use. It comes with eight interchangeable collars to accommodate different sized brushes.

6 Round Fabric Hamper

Keep dirty laundry out of sight with the Round Fabric Hamper ($8). Its drawstring closure helps contain odors while giving the hamper a clean, tidy look. When laundry day is over, the collapsible design folds down for easy storage, making it a practical pick for small spaces.

7 Floral Printed Vases

Available in blue and pink, these Floral Printed Vases are crafted from durable glass and are the perfect size for mini bouquets.

8 Stainless Steel Cooking Utensils

Ready to upgrade your kitchen tools without spending a fortune? Dollar General’s new kitchen brand, Simmer & Stir, features stainless steel cooking utensils for just $3.50 each.

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9 Flower Shaped Tufted Area Rug

Bring a fun touch of whimsy to your bathroom or home office with this Flower Shaped Tufted Area Rug ($5).

10 4-Piece Nesting Cosmetic Bags

Stay organized while traveling with the 4-Piece Nesting Cosmetic Bags ($10). This versatile set is perfect for sorting makeup, skincare, and hot tools. The smaller pouches can hold skincare and hair accessories, while the bigger compartments are best for curling irons, toiletries, and more.

11 Collapsible Utility Bucket with Handles

Throw cleaning supplies in this Collapsible Utility Bucket with Handles ($5) for easy schlepping around the house while you trudge through your chores list.