11 Best New IKEA Storage Finds Hitting Shelves This June

Stylish IKEA storage solutions for closets, kitchens, and small-space organization.

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Trying to get your home in order? IKEA offers a range of stylish storage solutions designed to turn any space into a more functional, clutter-free setup—whether you’re adding extra closet space or reorganizing the kitchen pantry. From built-in storage add-ons to freestanding pieces that double as furniture, the retailer has plenty of versatile options. Here are the 11 best new IKEA storage finds hitting shelves this month.

1 Rattan Basket

Stylishly store throw blankets (or bathroom linens) in this natural Rattan Basket ($35). Reinforced handles make it easy to carry from room to room, and silicone feet help protect your floors from scratches.

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2 Fluted Storage Console

The Fluted Storage Console (on sale for $440) features adjustable shelving, raised legs, a solid wood surface, and your choice of soft-closing or push-open doors. It works well in a living room as an entertainment console or beneath a wall-mounted TV, and also makes a practical storage piece for a home office.

3 4-Drawer Storage Unit

Speaking of wrangling office supplies and work files, this 4-Drawer Storage Unit ($130) is a compact solution for keeping your office neat and tidy. Shoppers describe it as “easy to assemble,” and note its “sturdy” construction and “very deep drawers for lots of storage.”

4 3-Door Wardrobe with Mirror

Would you believe me if I said my N.Y.C. apartment doesn’t have a functioning closet? I assembled this 3-Door Wardrobe with Mirror ($250) and it holds all my clothes and shoes. It could also work well in an entryway or mudroom for jackets, laundry supplies, bags, and more.

5 Multi-Hanger

Take your closet organization a step further with this clever Multi-Hanger ($10). It can hold up to 18 items, from scarves and belts to shawls and ties.

6 Ribbed Glass Container

On your bathroom counter, this Ribbed Glass Container ($8) can store cotton balls or hair accessories, or even double as a jewelry dish. Its polished design gives it a luxe feel, so it blends in seamlessly as decor while still serving a practical purpose.

7 Adjustable 3-Tier Steel Shelving Unit

The Adjustable 3-Tier Steel Shelving Unit ($75) is a sturdy, versatile solution for maximizing storage space. It’s ideal for organizing bulky items like storage bins, lawn equipment, and gardening essentials in the garage, albeit shoppers also use it in walk-in pantries to keep supplies neatly arranged and easily accessible.

8 Freestanding Glass Door Cabinet with Drawers

Available in five colors, the Freestanding Glass Door Cabinet with Drawers (on sale for $299) is a modern alternative for a dining hutch or curio cabinet. It combines open display space with hidden storage, letting you showcase family mementos and books while neatly concealing items like board games and gaming accessories.

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9 Fabric Storage Case

Ideal for holding spare linens and seasonal clothing, the Fabric Storage Case ($13) fits neatly under a bed or in a closet. Its zippered design helps protect contents from dust and moisture, keeping them in good condition over time.

10 Shelf Insert

Instantly double your cabinet space with this savvy Shelf Insert ($14). It works especially well in the kitchen for organizing dishware or dry ingredients, or in the bathroom for neatly corralling beauty products or cleaning supplies under the sink.

11 Rattan Basket

If you already own a shelving unit but find its open design an eyesore, consider picking up some of these Rattan Baskets ($25 each) to stylishly conceal your items. Their textured weave and natural hue blend seamlessly with most aesthetics.