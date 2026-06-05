Shop 11 new IKEA finds, from the Grejsimojs cat storage to the Dyvlinge swivel chair.

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Things are heating up at IKEA this summer! The Swedish home goods and furniture store is fully stocked with tons of new merchandise, from new color options on its most popular pieces to brand-new designs. There is a new color of my favorite daybed, which is a top pick of tons of interior designers, a glossy lamp, a cozy rug, and even a storage container shaped like a cat. What should you shop for this month? Here are the 11 best new IKEA finds hitting shelves in June.

1 A Cat-Shaped Storage Container

Leave it to IKEA to design a purrfect storage container. The GREJSIMOJS Storage with lid, cat-shaped black/white is priced at just $7.99. “This is Adorable!! I love it. I go to IKEA to find these types of things. You can store things inside however I just love looking at it without anything in it!” one customer writes. “Purrfect for treats for humans or animals. I love it!” adds another.

2 A Wire Shelving Unit

Shoppers are using the GREJIG Hallway furniture set of 5, gray, $35, in everything from closets to offices. “Perfect for my office to hold items and minimize taking up space,” writes a shopper. “I put these in my closet for extra storage. I love them,” adds another.

3 A Glossy Lamp

This sleek IKEA PS 2026 Floor uplighter, in dark red, 72 “, is $49.99 and so sophisticated. “Simple Design with Great Function,” writes a shopper. “The design is sleek and the movement of the lamp head allows for different lighting based if I am working on my crafts or just need an uplight while watching TV. LOVE it.”

4 A High Pile Rug

The high-pile, off-white ÄRENDE Rug is an instant favorite among IKEA shoppers. “IKEA always achieves the quintessential quality of a great product and this product is no different. Great quality especially for the price; flattens very well on its own. I’ve had it for 2 weeks, resistant to dirt buildup and pairs very well with wood flooring,” writes a shopper.

5 A Modern and Bright Sectional

The LILLESÄTER Sectional, 5-seat, Gunnared bright green-yellow is $1,499.00, but it looks like it could cost triple that at an expensive furniture store. If the color is too vibrant, it also comes in a neutral off-white that is equally chic but more subdued.

6 A Bright Chair Bed

IKEA is famous for furnishing solutions for small spaces. Need a pull-out bed in a compact form? The IKEA PS 2026 Chair bed, Skiftebo bright orange, is the solution. Note: One reviewer warns that the $399 chair-bed is “a more subdued and earthier darker rust color in person.”

7 A Pink Glass Door Cabinet

The IKEA PS 2026 glass-door cabinet, light pink, 28 1/2×14 1/8×63 1/8 “, is just $249, and shoppers “Love the design and color,” but have one major complaint: They want it in more color options! “Super easy to put together, looks great and is perfect for yarn and fabric storage for a craft room!” another adds.

8 A Mid-Century Looking Swivel Chair

The DYVLINGE Swivel chair in Kelinge beige is a mid-century looking masterpiece and just $199. “It may not look it, but this chair is VERY comfortable. It’s easy to move around too,” writes a shopper. “Me and my gf went to IKEA for fun and they had this in one of their displays; I sat in it and never wanted to get up. A year later I move into a bigger room and now have space for a chair… all that time later this bad boy was still fresh on my mind. Easy assembly, very light, super comfortable, very stylish. 10000/10 I will glaze this chair forever,” another adds.

9 The Lack Wall Shelf in a New Black-Blue Color

The incredibly popular LACK Wall shelf unit now comes in this black-blue color for $99.99. “Easy and quick to put together and fits the space I need it to perfectly,” a shopper writes. “Very nice stylish affordable and easy to put together,” a second says.

10 A Shelving Unit You Can Paint

The IVAR Shelving unit, with 2 box shelves/pine, 35×11 3/4×48 7/8 “, can be customized with a coat of paint, but it also looks great as is and is perfect for storage, and is just $150. Shoppers also confirm it is relatively easy to assemble.

11 The Hemnes Daybed in Gray-Green

I was so excited to see that the HEMNES Daybed frame with 3 drawers is now available in gray-green. It is literally one of my favorite IKEA pieces, as it is a trundle bed, daybed, and King-size bed all in one. It looks so elevated and costs just $399. “The daybed is a great addition to our office space. It doesn’t take up much space but allows for a king size bed when extended. Easy to extend and convert back to twin size,” writes a shopper.