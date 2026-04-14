11 Best New IKEA Spring Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Shop the best new spring decor pieces hitting IKEA shelves right now.

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Soon after the first warm weekend of spring, your throw pillows may start to look all wrong. Your bedding suddenly dull. Your dining set uninspired. Seen through a sunny April lens, you may find that your design choices no longer hold up

While this certainly isn’t a reason to trash your current home decor—it will someday be winter again, after all—it is a good opportunity to refresh your home aesthetic with some spring-inspired additions. IKEA‘s latest seasonal drop is stacked with pieces that punch well above their price tags: sculptural ceramics, handwoven rattan, outdoor sets built for actual lounging, and textiles so loud and joyful they’d wake up the most hibernated of interiors.

The thread running through this collection is a kind of confident maximalism—an embrace of color, pattern, and texture that stops just short of chaos. Whether you’re freshening up a tablescape or looking to accessorize the outdoor furniture you’re finally pulling out of storage, these eleven finds are the most exciting spring things hitting shelves at IKEA right now.

1 IKEA 365+ Bowl/Egg Cup

These porcelain egg cups in mixed spring colors are technically designed for soft-boiled eggs, but their compact, rounded shape makes them just as useful for holding spices, sauces, jam, or jewelry. Made from durable feldspar porcelain, they’re impact-resistant enough for everyday use and come in a set of four. Priced at $4.99 for a set of four, they pair nicely with other pieces from the SMÖRFISK collection for a coordinated spring table. Spring brunches just got a little more cheerful.

2 SMÖRFISK Mug

These elegant mugs in soft pastel tones, with a softly rounded, scalloped shape, bring the spirit of spring right to your table. The SMÖRFISK mug comes in a two-tone light green and pink colorway that’s refined without being precious. Made from the same durable feldspar porcelain as other pieces in the collection, it’s microwave- and dishwasher-safe and pairs beautifully with the 365+ egg cups for a full spring table moment. Just $12.99 for a set of two.

3 BLODBJÖRK Vase

If there’s one decorative object that’s always worth the purchase, it’s a good vase—and this one is exceptional. The BLODBJÖRK vase features cheerful yellow stripes hand-painted by skilled artisans, and a narrow opening ideal for small bouquets, single flowers, or decorative branches. The round stoneware silhouette gives it a generous volume that can anchor a dining table or brighten a bookshelf, and because each one is hand-painted, no two are exactly alike. The BLODBJÖRK vase is priced at $29.99.

RELATED: 12 Best IKEA New Arrivals Hitting Shelves as April Begins

4 GULDSPETT Artificial Flower (Paper Peony)

Not everyone wants to deal with wilted stems and water changes. The GULDSPETT artificial flower offers maintenance-free beauty that holds up season after season. Made of paper, it’s designed for playful arrangements or can be styled as a single statement stem, standing on its own. The white and light pink peony is impressively detailed, with a steel wire stem you can bend and pose exactly how you like it. At $4.99, slip it into the BLODBJÖRK vase above for an inexpensive and instant spring vignette.

5 HAMNSENAP Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set

If you love a vintage-inspired bedroom, you’ll love this HAMNSENAP duvet cover and pillowcase set. It features a nostalgic geometric floral pattern on one side and yellow stripes on the other, so you can flip it to achieve two completely different looks. The cotton-viscose blend has a subtle sheen and breathes well—a fabric that feels considered without costing a fortune. Prices vary by size, but the Full/Queen set will currently cost you just $27.99.

6 STRANDLUMMER Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set

Where HAMNSENAP is geometric and retro, STRANDLUMMER goes full meadow. This duvet cover set features a lively flower meadow pattern designed by Emma Prowse, made of slub cotton with uneven fibers woven in to add texture and a relaxed, casual feel. The multicolor print hits reds, oranges, greens, blues, and purples, reading like a cottage garden. Decorative fabric-covered buttons add a sweet finishing touch at just $44.99 for a Full/Queen set.

7 TOLKNING Bench with Storage

Rattan is always having a moment, and this bench beautifully illustrates why. Handwoven by skilled craftspeople, each TOLKNING bench is one of a kind and made from natural rattan that ages beautifully and develops its own character over time. Beyond its good looks, the 47-inch bench hides a secret: there’s generous storage underneath the seat for anything you want out of sight but within reach. It works in entryways, bedrooms, and living rooms with equal confidence. The TOLKNING bench with storage is priced at $179.99.

8 NÄMMARÖ Sectional 3-Seat Sofa (Outdoor)

Outdoor furniture tends to fall into two camps: cheap and sad, or beautiful and bank-breaking. The NÄMMARÖ sectional, made from durable acacia hardwood in a light brown stained finish, is designed to sit at that rare intersection of comfort and affordability. The 3-seat sectional with armrests pairs with FRÖSÖN/DUVHOLMEN cushion covers in beige for a look that belongs on a terrace you never want to leave. Add a side table from the same series and you’ve got a full outdoor living room. The NÄMMARÖ 3-seat sectional is priced at $770.

Balcony people, this one’s for you. The NÄMMARÖ narrow bar table and two stools are the ideal setup for morning coffee or evening drinks in a tight space. Built from acacia hardwood pre-treated with multiple layers of semi-transparent wood stain for added durability, it’s got a clean square geometry of the design keeps things modern and coordinates seamlessly with the rest of the NÄMMARÖ outdoor series. You’ll pay $299 to enjoy the set season after season.

10 PELARKAKTUS Plate

The PELARKAKTUS plate was dreamed up in a deep forest green with a glossy finish and a striking, dark rim. Its rich color palette makes everything you put on it look better: spring salads, pasta, and other simple weeknight meals suddenly seem to shine. Dishwasher- and microwave-safe, the PELARKAKTUS plate is priced at $5.49 each.

RELATED: 12 Best IKEA New Arrivals Hitting Shelves This Week

11 RÅGKORN Plant Pot (Indoor/Outdoor)

Every houseplant deserves a better outfit for spring, and the RÅGKORN delivers. This dark gray and beige woven plant pot works both indoors and out, with a built-in plastic liner so water doesn’t seep through. The 9.5-inch pot has the look of something you’d find in a boutique garden shop—textured, warm, and neutral enough to go with practically any plant or decor style. It’s one of those quiet finds that upgrades a space without announcing itself, your for $34.99.