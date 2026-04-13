11 Best New IKEA Outdoor Living Finds Flying Off Shelves

These standout IKEA outdoor pieces make it easy to refresh your patio for the season.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

IKEA’s outdoor section has always been one of the better-kept secrets at the retailer: understated in how it’s marketed, overdelivering in what it actually offers. This season, the Swedish giant dropped a bounty of patio furniture, decor, and accessories that runs the gamut across styles. It features a striped umbrella you’ll recognize from every coastal decor inspo board to a modular sofa that could anchor a fully furnished outdoor room. Here’s what to put in your cart before it disappears.

1 HÖGÖN Umbrella

A bright and cheery umbrella to protect you from the elements is both practical and Pinterest-worthy. This one features nearly nine feet of sunny striped canvas in bright yellow and off-white hues. The HÖGÖN Umbrella also comes in solid bright orange, dark blue, and gray for more minimal setups. Lightweight and easy to position, it’s the kind of statement piece that pulls the whole outdoor space together without any effort. Spend just $129 to enjoy yours all season.

2 NÄMMARÖ 4-Seat Conversation Set, Outdoor

This is the patio furniture purchase that makes your backyard feel like a room. The NÄMMARÖ 4-Seat Conversation Set pairs a modular sofa and a low coffee table, all in light-brown-stained acacia wood with beige weather-resistant cushions. The geometric design keeps it timeless, and the modular nature means you can rearrange it as your space evolves. For $1,325, you can easily overhaul your space in a single purchase.

3 RUNNEN Decking, Outdoor, Acacia

Looking for the fastest patio upgrade that doesn’t require a contractor? The RUNNEN Decking tiles simply click together over any hard, even surface—concrete, stone, or existing wood—and can be cut to fit corners or poles. Made from the same warm acacia as the NÄMMARÖ series, they coordinate perfectly for a cohesive, finished outdoor look. Each pack covers 9 square feet for just $40.

4 GULLBERGSÖ Cushion Cover

Sometimes the fastest way to refresh an outdoor space is something simple, like a new pillow cover. This one earns its spot. The GULLBERGSÖ Cushion Cover in bright pink and orange is made with fade-resistant fabric that handles sun and rain equally well, and the removable cover makes it easy to wash. Bold, cheerful, and the kind of thing that makes even the plainest patio furniture look intentional for just $7.99.

5 PELARBJOERK Vase, Gray-Green

Every outdoor table needs something on it, and this is the answer. The PELARBJOERK Vase in gray-green is a sculptural, understated accent piece that looks equally at home on a patio side table or a windowsill—its earthy tone and organic shape playing well with natural wood and greenery. Fill it with fresh stems or dried grasses to add a natural touch for just $24.99.

6 TVARÖ 3-Seat Modular Sofa, Outdoor

The TVARÖ 3-Seat Modular Sofa is built for outdoor living and designed to be configured your way. It pairs the deep, sink-into-it comfort you’d expect from an indoor sectional with weather-resistant cushions and a solid brown frame that’s built to stay outside. Modular pieces mean you can grow or reconfigure the setup as your space or needs change, either as a single sofa or as three separate seating units. The set will cost you $810—not bad when you break it down per unit.

7 NÄMMARÖ Chaise, Outdoor

Lying flat outside without a proper chaise is a comfort compromise. We’re not about that this spring. The NÄMMARÖ Chaise is a full stretch-out lounger in the same light-brown-stained acacia as the rest of the NÄMMARÖ collection, making it easy to build a coordinated, complete outdoor setup. Add a cushion set for optimal relaxation at a fraction of what you’d pay at an outdoor specialty retailer. You’ll pay $169 at IKEA, and more almost anywhere else.

8 BONDHOLMEN Armchair, Outdoor

Next up, a solid, handsome armchair built from eucalyptus—a naturally oily hardwood that resists weather, drying, and mold without constant maintenance. The BONDHOLMEN Armchair has generous proportions for the seat and armrests, a small ridge at the back to keep a cushion in place, and plastic feet that protect the wood when sitting on damp surfaces. A timeless piece that looks right at home in any outdoor dining or lounging setup, it’ll cost you a reasonable $150.

9 RESÖ Children’s Picnic Table, Light Brown Stained

Kids deserve a proper outdoor setup too—one sized for their tiny selves. The RESÖ Children’s Picnic Table is a scaled-down picnic table in light-brown-stained wood that’s just right for small kids to eat, craft, and play outside without needing a step stool or a hand up. At $79, it’s sturdy, weather-friendly, and exactly the kind of thing a backyard needs to feel complete when little ones are in the mix.

10 KLÖSAN Chair Pad, Outdoor, Dark Blue

One chair pad can do more for an outdoor dining situation than most people give it credit for. The KLÖSAN Chair Pad in Dark Blue adds cushioned comfort and a rich navy pop of color to any outdoor chair, with weather-resistant fabric designed to hold its shape and color in the elements. At $10, stocking up on several for a full dining set is an easy call.

11 NÄMMARÖ Table + 6 Armchairs, Outdoor

The complete outdoor dining setup, solved in one purchase. The NÄMMARÖ Table + 6 Armchairs pairs a generous acacia wood dining table with six coordinating armchairs—everything you need to host a full dinner party outside without sourcing a single extra piece. Pre-treated with UV-protective wood stain, the whole set is built to handle seasons of real outdoor use. The complete set is $699.