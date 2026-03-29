12 Best IKEA New Arrivals Hitting Shelves This Week

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Creating a space that hones in on your style (and needs) can feel like a daunting task. But whether you’re settling into your first grown-up apartment, or looking for budget-friendly ways to refresh a room, IKEA has a wide range of stylish and practical furnishings to help bring your mood board to life. From floral bed linens to dual lamp speakers, here are the 12 best new arrivals hitting IKEA stores this week.

RELATED: 11 Best New IKEA Patio & Garden Finds.

1 Doftsköld 20-Piece Off-White Flatware Set

Bring a soft hint of color to your table setting with Doftsköld’s Off-White Flatware Set ($40). Crafted from stainless steel with sturdy, matte-finished handles, the 20-piece set includes four dinner forks, spoons, and knives, along with four smaller forks and spoons.

2 Arnäsvall Swivel & Rocker Recliner

The Arnäsvall Swivel & Rocker Recliner ($499) does it all! Designed for comfort and ease, the upholstered recliner features cushioned armrests, a full 360-degree swivel, a lever-controlled footrest, and high-resilience cold foam padding for lasting support. It’s available in beige and gray-green.

3 Mossplym Floor Uplighter

The Mossplym Floor Uplighter ($130) has a unique design, pairing a marble base with an oak wood frame and frosted glass bulbs. Both lamp heads have individual switches and distinctions; the main bulb provides general light, while the reading lamp has an adjustable arm for focused light.

4 Nålbjörnbär Floral Comforter Set

For an affordable bedroom refresh, we noticed the Nålbjörnbär Floral Comforter Set ($60). It’s made from a soft, breathable cotton-viscose blend for a cool night’s sleep. Plus, the white-gray-green floral pattern is very spring-like.

5 Kulglass Bluetooth Speaker Lamp

Maximize table space and bring your popstar dreams to life with the Kulglass Bluetooth Speaker Lamp ($130). Shoppers say the speaker lamp is “practical” and “feels very premium.”

6 Flisat Wall Storage Shelf

Showcase your kiddies’ favorite books and stuffed animals with a Flisat Wall Storage Shelf ($20 each). It’s made from solid wood for stability and has a guardrail to keep items securely in place.

RELATED: 11 Best New Walmart Spring Home Finds.

7 Visingsö Outdoor Plant Stand

The Visingsö Outdoor Plant Stand ($60) can comfortably hold up to three 8-inch pots per shelf and support up to 44 pounds. Proudly show off your plants and herb garden now that the sun is peeking out.

8 Soluppgång Expandable Drawstring Bag

Perfect for beach trips, grocery runs, and everything in between, Soluppgång’s Expandable Drawstring Bag ($17) has multiple pockets, reinforced carrying straps, and sturdy hanging loops for tumblers, umbrellas, and other essentials.

9 Soluppgång Folding Table

Spring kicks off picnic season, and this handy-dandy Soluppgång Folding Table ($60) is at the top of my must-buy list. It has a lightweight, weather-resistant frame and smooth eucalyptus top.

As IKEA says, “It’s easy to carry under your arm – perfect for setting the table with a professional touch in the park or by the tent.”

10 Rådmansö Mid-Century Bed Frame

Put the finishing touches on your bedroom with the Rådmansö Mid-Century Bed Frame ($229). Featuring a brown walnut finish, it offers the look and warmth of real wood along with strong, lasting construction.

11 Årfenhaj Multicolor Chopsticks

Graduate from takeout chopsticks to Årfenhaj’s Multicolor Chopsticks. Snag eight pairs for just $5.

12 Höstgentiana Multicolor Duvet Cover Set

Höstgentiana’s Multicolor Duvet Cover Set “brings together a rainbow of hues, all while the smooth cotton/viscose blend is soft, breathable and oh-so-comfy,” per IKEA. The full/queen set retails for $30.