It’s 65 degrees and sunny in New York City, and I’m itching to get outside—and IKEA seems to have the same idea. The Swedish retailer just dropped gardening kits for beginners, easy-to-assemble outdoor furniture, and picnic essentials. Plus, affordable finds for inside the home, too. Here are the 12 best IKEA new arrivals hitting shelves this week.

1 Gullaberg Yellow Bedroom Furniture

Gullaberg’s yellow bedroom furniture collection embodies the warmth and joy of spring. Bring a little sunshine into your space by shopping the complete set or individual pieces, including the Single-Drawer Nightstand ($100), 3-Drawer Dresser ($200), and 6-Drawer Dresser ($350).

2 Bittersöta Duvet Cover & Pillowcase Set

The Bittersöta Duvet Cover & Pillowcase Set ($30) is made from soft viscose and 100 percent recycled polyester fabric, which is naturally wrinkle-free and shrink-resistant. It has a 152 thread count and blue bird pattern.

3 Dyvlinge Swivel Chair

Whether you’re looking for a new accent chair or furnishing your reading nook, this Dyvlinge Swivel Chair ($199) is both a comfortable and stylish choice. It features an extra-wide seat with a slightly reclined backrest, and is made from thick corduroy fabric with a tufted design.

4 Grejsimojs Cat-Shaped Storage with Lid

This Grejsimojs Cat-Shaped Storage with Lid ($8) will bring a touch of fun to clean-up time.

“It [has] ample storage space, one can use it for storing pens, pencils, even index cards etc.,” says one shopper, who used it to organize their kid’s school supplies. Another pet owner notes it’s “great for storing cat treat packets/toys.”

5 Kusthoppare Cutting Board

If your cutting board has developed stains, odors, cracks, or warps, then it’s time to toss it. This Kusthoppare Cutting Board ($10) is an affordable replacement, plus it’s dishwasher-safe.

6 Tånebro Side Table

Engineered for both indoor and outdoor use, this Tånebro Side Table ($30) is available in four colors and offers just enough space for a small houseplant and lamp.

According to a reviewer, it’s “easy to assemble, sturdy, [and] sits evenly,” and it’s the “perfect height for a cup of coffee from a porch chair.”

7 Saltsjöbaden Sofa Chaise

This spacious Saltsjöbaden Sofa Chaise ($699) feels like cloud nine. It has a roomy three-seater design and a portable footrest that can also double as extra seating.

8 Doftrips Plant Starter Set

Kickstart your herb garden with this Doftrips Plant Starter Set ($15), which functions as a mini greenhouse.

9 Mävinn Striped Table Runner

This artisanal Mävinn Striped Table Runner ($25) is crafted from handwoven banana fibers and soft cotton. It measures 51 inches long.

“Fibers are not shedding,” and “it’s a nice length,” says one shopper.

10 Gullaberg Three-Door Wardrobe

I use a similar version of this Gullaberg Three-Door Wardrobe ($449) in my N.Y.C. apartment, and it’s been a total game changer. The metal rod is incredibly sturdy (my is filled to the brim) and the shelves are helpful for storing jeans, sweaters, and loungewear. I love that this style comes with a built-in mirror, too.

11 Soluppgång Cast Iron Grill

Feast on charcoaled veggies and filet mignon while enjoying the great outdoors thanks to this compact, portable Soluppgång Cast Iron Grill ($80).

12 Soluppgång Cool Bamboo Basket

No one will know this Soluppgång Cool Bamboo Basket ($40) is a sleek cooler bag in disguise. It has separate inserts for bottled beverages, packaged foods, and utensils.