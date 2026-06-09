Shop 7 new DSW shoes that look expensive, from Crocs toe loop sandals to Mix No. 6 jelly mules.

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If you aren’t shopping for shoes at DSW, you are making a big mistake. The superstore, also known as Designer Shoe Warehouse, has so many amazing styles hitting stores and the website, with some of the most competitive prices compared to department stores and other shoe stores. From trendy jellies and sandals to stylish sneakers, there are great styles for the whole family. What should you shop for to score the best deals? Here are the 7 best new DSW shoes that look expensive for less.

1 Crocs Toe Loop Sandals

I can’t believe they are Crocs! The Crocs Miami Toe Loop Sandal is the chicest style from the comfy shoe brand, and it is just $39.99 at DSW. Warning: they run small. “Very comfortable sandal. No breaking in needed. Was looking for something I could dress up or down. I wish I bought these sooner! I’m a 7.5 but sized up to 8,” writes a shopper.

2 Jelly Mules

I can’t believe all the jelly styles at DSW right now, including this Mix No. 6 Kiahna Jelly Mule, just $29.99 with so much more style than your average shoe. “Would buy again,” a shopper writes. “So comfy and so cute! I have pretty wide feet and these are forgiving.”

3 Patriotic Flip Flops

White is red, white, and blue, patriotic, and super comfortable? The latest Sanuk Bubblecush Flip Flop style for $44.99. “These are comfortable. I have gotten a lot of positive feedback. They are so fun,” writes a shopper. “I bought these for my wife and she LOVES them. She likes the feel of the little bubbles and how fun they look. She also makes them float in the pool like little nerds boats,” another adds.

4 Nike Calm Sandals

If you are on the hunt for a comfortable, after-workout slide, grab a pair of the new Nike Calm 2.0 Slide Sandal in blue for $54.96. “So much more comfortable than the first version,” a shopper writes. “My husband loves them and they had his favorite color. The fit perfect sizing is as expected,” adds another.

5 Jelly Kitten Heels

The Steve Madden Tracie Sandal is another stylish new sandal that taps into the jelly trend, priced at $59.99. ” I love these shoes! So well made and not flimsy like other jelly sandals by other brands. I do not have the most narrow foot but my feet do not hang off of the sides or anything. The middle part does not even hurt in between my toes. I wish that they had an orange bag to match!” writes a shopper.

6 Nike Court Legacy Sneakers

The Nike Court Legacy Next Nature Sneaker has been around for a while, but this latest color combo is perfect for just $74.96. “I love them! They go great with a spring dress or jeans, sweats…. Very satisfied,” writes a shopper. “Bought these for a Vegas Vacation and they were perfect! Super comfortable for all the walking and went with everything,” adds another.

7 Raffia Sandals

The Sam Edelman Signature Collection Gisellia Sandal is $79.99, but looks a lot more expensive per shoppers. “Cute And Comfy,” writes one. “I love the color of the sandal. It’s a unique, red rust color. The sandals slipped on perfectly over my foot and has the right amount of hold. The flowers look really cute and raffia makes it dress up or dress down.”