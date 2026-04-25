11 Best New DSW Summer Shoes Hitting Shelves This Week

Shop the best new DSW summer shoes, from New Balance platform sneakers to Reef flip flops.

DSW has never pretended to be a boutique—it’s a warehouse full of options, and navigating it well is its own skill. The summer drop currently filling the shelves rewards that skill with a range that goes from a $59.99 espadrille flat to a $109.99 leather heritage sneaker, covering every summer occasion from boardwalk strolls to rooftop dinners without requiring a separate shopping trip anywhere else.

This week’s selection hits the major summer footwear categories: platform sneakers, flat sandals, leather slides, a clog, a mule, a men’s flip-flop that holds up to real use at the beach and beyond, and a few styles that will be instantly recognizable to anyone paying attention to this season’s trends. Ready to overhaul your current collection? These are the eleven pairs worth knowing about this week.

1 New Balance 515H Platform Sneaker

New Balance 515H platform sneakers are inspired by the New Balance 574 sneaker, featuring a mesh and suede upper with a padded collar and tongue for extra comfort, offering retro style. These sit at the intersection of today’s platform sneaker trend and New Balance’s enduring archival appeal—two things that are very much having a moment simultaneously. Setting you back just $84.99, you’ll want to wear these ones on repeat.

2 Clarks Paizlee Platform Clog

The Clarks Paizlee platform clogs combine an Ultimate Comfort footbed with a block platform heel, offering cushioned, easy-wear support alongside a leather upper and adjustable buckle fastening. These are the summer clog for anyone who wants the silhouette without sacrificing all-day wearability—priced reasonably at $69.99.

3 Dolce Vita Jam Flat

Dolce Vita has consistently delivered footwear that reads more expensive than it is, and the Jam flat carries that tradition into summer sandal season. The jelly construction (a nod to the aughts and Y2K fashion) is one of spring 2026’s strongest footwear categories—versatile enough to go from a casual afternoon to an evening out without a second thought. These are $64.99.

4 Gola Viper Leather Sneaker

The Gola Viper leather sneakers trace their bloodline back to the brand’s 1976 design vault, combining a sleek T-toe upper with a seven-eyelet facing, finished with a gum sole, and featuring a leather upper, breathable leather lining, and rubber outsole. These are the kind of heritage sneakers that have been showing up on influencer feeds and in magazine roundups all season. Get them at DSW for just $109.99.

5 Bandolino Leilani Mule

A mule is the summer shoe that requires the least commitment and delivers the most outfit versatility. The Bandolino Leilani mule has a silhouette that slides on and off without fuss, pairs with everything from wide-leg jeans to a sundress, and lands at a price point that makes it a no-deliberation purchase: $59.99.

6 Ashley Kahen Rose Sandal

Ashley Kahen has been building a devoted following for strappy, detail-forward sandals that feel special without requiring a serious investment. The Rose sandal brings that same elevated sensibility to a summer-ready silhouette—the kind of shoe that makes a simple outfit look considered. Priced at $99.99.

7 Tommy Hilfiger Palmz Espadrille Flat

Espadrilles are one of summer 2026’s most persistent footwear trends, and Tommy Hilfiger’s take on the flat version is a clean, wearable entry point. The Palmz espadrille flat has the natural jute-wrapped sole construction that defines the silhouette, in a flat profile that works for long days on your feet. These are $64.99.

8 Journee Valentina Sandal

Journee Collection consistently delivers strappy sandals with an upscale, architectural look. The Valentina sandal has the multi-strap, dressed-up silhouette that works for outdoor summer events, rooftop dinners, and anywhere a flat sandal would feel too casual for $59.99.

9 Stacy Adams Action 150 Sneaker

Stacy Adams has long occupied a unique space in men’s footwear: dress-adjacent styling with casual-shoe wearability. The Action 150 sneaker brings that sensibility to a summer sneaker—polished enough to wear with chinos, relaxed enough for everything else. A strong men’s option at $89.99.

10 Reef Offshore Flip Flop

Reef has been making flip-flops that hold up to actual beach and outdoor use for decades, and the Offshore is one of their most durable constructions. This is not a poolside flip-flop that falls apart by August—it’s built for repeat summer use with enough cushioning to wear comfortably through a full day. These are $89.99.

11 Steve Madden Shasta Sandal

Steve Madden reliably hits the seasonal sandal moment, and the Shasta is a summer-ready slide with the brand’s characteristic balance of trend and wearability. It has the kind of clean, elevated profile that works with linen, denim, and dresses—a sandal that covers a lot of summer wardrobe ground from a single purchase. Priced at $79.99.