Shop the 7 best DSW Mother's Day deals, from cute Birkenstocks to Louboutin dupes.

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Stop what you are doing and run to DSW (or the footwear outlet’s website!) right now. Everything, well almost, is 25 percent off for two days only. From April 20 until April 21 enjoy savings sitewide in honor of Mother’s Day, which falls on May 10 this year. Choose everything from effortless everyday sneakers and comfortable sandals to elevated flats and statement heels, all gifts she will get use out of in the months to come. What should you shop for this week for mom? Here are the 7 best DSW Mother’s Day deals flying off shelves this week.

1 The Cutest EVA Birks

I have been wearing this waterproof EVA version of the Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Slide Sandal nonstop this spring, and your mom will too. I love the white color that matches everything and the clear buckle. “Beautiful eggshell color sandals, can be dressy,” writes a shopper. “Love the elevated elegant look of this beach worthy Birk. Runs true to size. It’s a soft winter white, not a true white. Very comfortable. Looks good on the beach and dressed up with my linen pants or white jeans,” writes a shopper.

2 A Just Nothing Dupe

If you can afford to buy mom the Christian Louboutin Just Nothing heel for $800, she will be forever grateful. However, if you can’t afford the designer shoes, get the Mix No. 6 Liliete Sandal dupe on sale. “These are the most comfortable heels I own and they go with everything!! They’re simple, cute, comfortable, easy to dress up or down, and NOT cheap looking like other brands out there,” writes a shopper.

3 Another Fashionable Slide

The Dolce Vita Julisa Sandal tortoise shell sandals are another pair of great summer slides that mom will love. I got a pair last year and get so many compliments on them. Note that the buckle is faux, so if mom has narrow feet, she won’t be able to adjust them. “These are nicer online than in person,” writes a shopper.

4 Sassy Jessica Simpson Heels That Look Missoni

The Jessica Simpson Prizma Pump looks like Missoni but costs nothing close to the designer shoes. “These shoes are gorgeous and such a great show piece! I wear this style of shoe by Jessica Simpson a lot because there are sexy & comfortable,” writes a shopper. Some people maintain they run on the bigger side, so size down.

5 Basket Weave Mules

Basket-style mules are everywhere this year, including DSW, and mom will love them. The square-toed Azalea Wang Kismet Mule features a woven-like upper with a crafty appeal. The style has a low-block heel for all-day support and comfort. “Love the square toe- super flattering- not super comfortable- but fashion wins,” writes a shopper.

6 A Pretty Kitten Heel with a Bow

These Madden Girl Charlotte Sandals are one of the cutest sandals of the spring and summer. They look amazing with little dresses and rompers. “So cute and comfortable. I bought them to wear with a dress on a cruise and ended up wearing them with 2 more outfits,” one shopper writes.

7 And, Birkenstock Slides

Moms love wearing slides all summer long. The Birkenstock Barbados Essential Slide Sandal, a great EVA option, is so pretty in pink. They are comfy and waterproof. “I bought these to slip on after a gym workout in the warmer months. They are more comfortable than typical slides,” one shopper says.