Shop the 11 best DSW spring shoes this week, from jelly flats to Louboutin dupes.

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Have you been to DSW lately? The discount store, also known as Designer Shoe Warehouse, is such a great spot to buy all your fashionable footwear, ranging from sneakers and flip flops to bougie dress shoes and heels. They regularly run great sales at the store and are constantly getting in new and impressive styles, all costing well under retail price. What should you shop for this week? Here are the 11 best new DSW spring shoes arriving in stores this week.

1 Birki Slides

Slides are so clutch for summer. The Birkenstock Barbados Essential Slide Sandal is a great EVA option, as they are comfy and waterproof. Get it for $34.96. “I bought these to slip on after a gym workout in the warmer months. They are more comfortable than typical slides,” one shopper says.

2 The Cutuest Jellies

Jelly flats are so in right now, and DSW has a bunch of options. The Crown Vintage Jaylen Ballet Flat is only $29.99. It comes in off-white, light blue, and pink. It will look great with everything from cutoff shorts and bikini tops to flirty summer frocks.

3 Creamy White Slides

I have started buying only neutral sandals that go with almost everything, mostly because when I travel, my boyfriend limits me to one carry-on. These Steve Madden Dakoda Sandals, $54.99, are sophisticated yet understated.

4 The Bougiest Looking Mules

Basket-style mules are everywhere this year, including DSW. This square-toe Azalea Wang Kismet Mule features a woven-like upper with a crafty appeal, paired with a low-block heel for all-day support and comfort. Get it for just $48.99 and start wearing it now through the summer months.

5 A Just Nothing Dupe

The Christian Louboutin Just Nothings cost nearly $800. This Mix No. 6 Liliete Sandal dupe? Just $44.99. “These are the most comfortable heels I own and they go with everything!! They’re simple, cute, comfortable, easy to dress up or down, and NOT cheap looking like other brands out there,” writes a shopper.

6 A Simple, Slender Gold Sandal

The Dolce Vita Froyo Sandal is such a versatile style. This metallic leather flip flop, on sale for $49.99, also comes in white and tan. I love slender, skinny flip-flops, as they can be worn with casual clothes and dressy dresses.

7 Attention-Grabbing Pumps

The Jessica Simpson Prizma Pump, $98.99, is an attention-grabbing style, available in two color schemes, both equally stunning. “These shoes are gorgeous and such a great show piece! I wear this style of shoe by Jessica Simpson a lot because there are sexy & comfortable,” writes a shopper. Some people maintain they run on the bigger side, so size down.

8 White Birks

The waterproof EVA version of the Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Slide Sandal is a must-buy for summer, just $59.96. “Beautiful eggshell color sandals, can be dressy,” writes a shopper. “Love the elevated elegant look of this beach worthy Birk. Runs true to size. It’s a soft winter white, not a true white. Very comfortable. Looks good on the beach and dressed up with my linen pants or white jeans,” writes a shopper.

9 Reef Platforms

The Reef Water Vista Higher Platform Sandal, an elevated beach-and-pool shoe available in various colors, is another great summer essential. DSW just got a new drop in various hues, each pair $79.99.

10 Colorful Moon Sandals

The Bernardo New Moon Sandal, available in white, black, brown, yellow, and orange, is just $197.99. “They are beautiful,” writes a shopper. “The sandal is unique and it is comfortable,” they confirmed, adding that the sandals are “stylish and well made.”

11 And, These Fun Jelly Slides

I bought the Dolce Vita Julisa Sandal toirtoiseshell sandals last year and get so many compliments on them. They are just $59.99 at DSW right now. “These are nicer online than in person,” writes a shopper.