Shop the 11 best new Old Navy spring dresses, from CBK-inspired minis to linen-blend midis.

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How happy are we now that it’s spring? I can’t wait to store away all of my winter coats and start living in spring dresses. My first stop-shop for affordable spring styles? Old Navy. The discount clothing brand has so many adorable dresses right now, ranging from short and flirty to conservative and sophisticated. What should you shop for before your size sells out? Here are the 11 best new Old Navy spring dresses hitting shelves this week.

1 This Easy, Breezy Swing Dress

I love this Crinkle Gauze Flutter-Sleeve Mini Swing Dress, as it is so easy and breezy to wear. Pair it with sandals or flip-flops for a casual but put-together look. “Cute, comfortable, versatile dress!” writes a shopper. “Beautiful drape, runs about a size large. Fit is perfect without being a tent,” adds another.

2 A Sophisticated Fit and Flare

Shoppers are majorly crushing over this Fit & Flare Sleeveless Linen-Blend Midi Dress. “I like the linen blend and it’s so comfortable and easy. I appreciate the double lining in the top so I don’t need a bra. Looks girly and cute for an easy summer outfit and also nice to dress up for church,” writes a shopper.

3 A Classy Linen LBD

I love this timeless LBD, aka the Fit & Flare Linen Mini Dress, a perfect special occasion dress. Warning: It’s selling out fast. “I’m so glad I was able to buy this dress before it started selling out. I love how it fits and is super comfy,” writes a shopper.

4 A Flattering Smocked Midi

This Fit & Flare Lightweight Smocked-Bodice Midi Dress is flattering for a variety of body types, even pregnant and postpartum bodies. “Bought this when I was 9 months pregnant and ready to give birth! Super comfy and soooo cute! Can be worn during pregnancy and postpartum as well as it is stretchy around the waist. Super flattering. Felt so pretty even with a big pregnant belly,” writes a shopper.

5 A Strappy CBK Style Mini

After watching Love Story, I am re-obsessed with CBK’s iconic minimalist 90s fashion. This Strappy Mini Shift Dress is so the vibe. Dress it up with strappy sandals or heels, or go casual with flip-flops or flats.

6 A Mini Swing Dress

This Sleeveless Scoop-Neck Mini Swing Dress is also incredibly flattering for lots of body types. “Fits true to size, very flattering & comfortable,” attests a shopper. “Great as a beach cover up or a dress for a hot day,” adds another.

7 An Adorable Special Occasion Dress

Do you have a summer wedding or party to attend? The Occasion by Old Navy Fit & Flare Puff-Sleeve Taffeta Mini Dress looks like it came from a designer department store. It has off-the-shoulder puffed sleeves and comes in this gorgeous floral pattern.

8 And, This Nap Dress-Ish Mini

This Long-Sleeve Square-Neck Mini Dress is giving major Hill House Home Nap Dress vibes for a fraction of the price. “This dress is very feminine. It also has an inner lining so it’s not see-through, and yet it is still very light and airy. I ordered a size smaller and in a tall and it’s perfect. I’m curvy, so I feel like loose dresses don’t fit me well, but I pair it with a nice thin brown belt at my waist and it’s really cute,” writes a shopper.

9 And, This Festival-Worthy Midi

Festival season is ahead of us and this white Fit & Flare Lace Midi Dress is the perfect concert day frock. “Love the length of the lace dress the angle of it so you don’t have to worry about hemming it not too long, very feminine looking,” writes a shopper.

10 A Sleevless Midi Perfect for Easter Brunch

If you are looking for a cool but somewhat conservative dress, the Fit & Flare Sleeveless Linen-Blend Midi Dress is worth investing in. “I like the linen blend and it’s so comfortable and easy. I appreciate the double lining in the top so I don’t need a bra. Looks girly and cute for an easy summer outfit and also nice to dress up for church,” writes a shopper.

11 And This Dressier Handkerchief Hem Midi

This Handkerchief Hem Midi Dress is a little dressier and simply stunning. “Fits very well, true to size. Fabric is light and flows nicely without being too thin and see through,” writes a shopper.