7 Best New Old Navy Spring Accessories Hitting Shelves This Week

Y2K style is making a big comeback this season.

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When it comes to spring dressing, it’s often the accessories that push an outfit from drab to fab. After all, these are the finishing touches that signal a seasonal shift more powerfully than any new top or pair of jeans ever could. Right now, Old Navy is quietly stocking some of the most covetable warm-weather extras of the season, at prices that make it very easy to say yes to more than one. From practical hits like a nylon crossbody built for on-the-go days to purely joyful finds like a clear retro jelly tote, this week’s new arrivals cover every corner of your spring wardrobe needs—and add a touch of fun doing it.

RELATED: 6 Best New Old Navy Spring Shoes.

1 Jelly Mini Tote

Playful Y2K fashion trends are having a moment right now—probably thanks to Zara Larsson’s iconic outfits on stage. Clear jelly bags and sandals are a staple of the genre, and Old Navy’s rectangular mini tote leans all the way into that retro energy.

The see-through silhouette is perfect for spring—casual, cool, and available in three colors. At just $14.99, this affordable impulse buy could end up being the most-talked-about piece in your warm-weather rotation.

2 Raffia Belt

The right belt can pull an entire outfit together, and this raffia style option does it with a distinctly warm-weather ease. Woven texture, earthy tones, a round buckle, and a laid-back sensibility make it the kind of accessory that works just as hard with wide-leg linen trousers as it does cinching a flowy sundress at the waist. Best of all? It’s currently 28 percent off at just $18.00.

3 Active Crossbody Bag

Spring calls for hands-free dressing, and this 100% nylon crossbody bag delivers exactly that in four soft pastel colorways that feel right for the season.

The zip-top closure keeps things secure, the inner zipper pocket adds a layer of organization, and the adjustable strap means it works whether you’re running errands or heading to brunch. Lightweight, practical, and genuinely cute—a rare combination. Right now, get it for half off at just $13.49.

RELATED: 11 Best New Walmart Spring Accessories.

4 Straw Sun Hat

A straw sun hat is the kind of accessory that does double duty—it protects your skin and makes any outfit look more intentional. Old Navy’s version comes in a classic neutral or striped design that reads equal parts beach-ready and city-chic. And, at $22.99, it’s the easiest spring upgrade you’ll make all season—no splurging required.

5 Ruffled Quarter Crew Sock 2-Pack

Forget socks as invisible basics—in today’s fashion, a decorative pair can completely steal the show. These ruffled quarter crew socks with fabric flower accents are proof that the details matter. Pair them with sneakers, loafers, or Mary Janes for a decidedly Y2K take. At $12.99, you have virtually no excuse not to try the budding trend.

6 Large Canvas Tote Bag

With nearly perfect ratings and over 40 reviews, Old Navy’s large canvas tote has clearly earned its place as a warm-weather wardrobe staple.

Roomy enough to carry everything you actually need, structured enough to look intentional, and available in four seasonal colorways that feel fresh for spring—this is the bag you’ll grab every single day without thinking about it. It’s selling for $17.99—that’s 40 percent off!—meaning you’re sure to get plenty of value for the wear.

RELATED: 11 Best Old Navy New Arrivals.

7 Straw Bucket Hat

The bucket hat has officially reclaimed its cool-girl status, and the straw version takes it somewhere even better—breezy, effortless, and straight from the resort.

Old Navy’s iteration comes in two colorways, including a crisp navy blue stripe, with a relaxed silhouette that works as well over a ponytail as it does straight off the shelf. Best of all? At 20 percent off, you’ll pay just $20 for the pleasure of both style and sun protection.