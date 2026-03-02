Including jewelry, purses, hats, and stylish belts.

Putting the finishing touches on your spring break outfits? We found tons of cute jewelry sets, handbags (including beach-friendly options), stylish hats, and faux leather belts, hiding in Walmart’s accessories section. Whether you’re going somewhere coastal or exploring a big city, there’s something for everyone—and prices are $25 or less! Here are the 11 best new Walmart spring accessories hitting shelves this week.

1 Lightweight Mini Beach Tote Bag

We just found your new catch-all beach/pool bag. Time and Tru’s Lightweight Mini Beach Tote Bag ($16) has durable shoulder straps, a structured bottom, and a perforated pattern that keeps out sand and water. Plus, it’s made from water-resistant materials. Choose from eight fun colors.

2 Easter Earrings Set

Your Easter outfit isn’t complete without a pair of daisy stud earrings from Way to Celebrate’s Easter Bunny and Carrot Earring Set ($5).

3 Woven Straw Crossbody Bag

This Woven Straw Crossbody Bag ($25) features a faux leather scallop flap and top handle, along with a gold chain shoulder strap. The main compartment has plenty of room for your wallet, keys, phone, sunglasses, and lip gloss.

4 Starfish & Shell Charm Necklace

Vacationing in a beach town? This Starfish & Shell Charm Necklace ($9) from Time and Tru is the perfect accessory to complete your outfit.

5 Beaded Jute Tote & Wristlet

We spotted this beautiful Beaded Jute Tote ($27) hiding in Walmart’s accessory section. It has a very spacious interior, drop shoulders (no digging into your armpits!), and a magnetic closure. If you’re looking for something smaller, or perhaps a pouch to put inside your new tote, we also found this coordinating Beaded Wristlet ($15).

6 Straw Boater Hat

Keep the sun out of your eyes and protect your face from harsh UV rays with Time and Tru’s Straw Boater Hat ($18). It has a lightweight design and a stylish faux leather woven tie for added flair.

7 Faux Leather Belts

Tie your spring break ‘fits together with one of these cute buckles from No Boundaries’ Faux Leather Belt Trio ($14). The three-piece set comes with a brown faux leather belt with a curved silver buckle, a studded black belt with a square silver buckle, and a leopard print belt with gold hardware.

8 Gold Chunky Snap Hoop Earrings

Throw on these sleek Gold Chunky Snap Hoop Earrings ($6) for a polished edge.

9 Crossbody Handbags

Made from a faux leather and canvas blend, the Free Assembly Canvas Crossbody Handbag ($25) can also be used as a handheld purse. It’s outfitted with gold hardware and tons of pockets for easy storing.

10 Lemon Slice Shaped Crossbody Bag

Make a statement with this Lemon Slice Shaped Crossbody Bag ($22) from the women’s brand Packed Party. It’s made from faux leather (in other words, don’t worry about spilling sugary poolside drinks or getting sunscreen on it) and has fun finishes like embellished pearls and a printed scarf.

11 Women’s Fedora

This stylish Time and Tru Women’s Fedora ($16) is available in three colors, including taupe, black, and beige. The brimmed hat is accented with a faux suede band.