7 Best New Walmart Patio & Garden Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Turn any porch, balcony, or backyard into your new favorite place to hang out.

Winter may still be going strong, but spring—and the welcome return of outdoor gatherings—is just around the corner. For those dreaming of backyard dinners, morning coffee moments, and late-night fire pit hangs, a little patio and garden refresh might be in order right about now—and Walmart’s new arrivals have you covered.

From cozy seating sets made for long conversations to small but mighty décor upgrades that instantly elevate your setup, these seven fresh finds will turn any porch, balcony, or backyard into your new favorite place to hang out.

1 Christopher Knight Patio Conversation Set with Fire Pit Table

Kick off backyard season with this elegant four-person patio conversation set from Christopher Knight Home, complete with a magnesium oxide fire pit table and a tank holder that doubles as a side table. The acacia wood and rope frame offers a relaxed, coastal look, while water-resistant cushions ensure comfort during evening gatherings.

Perfect for larger patios, it’s a flexible mix of seating and warmth, ideal for entertaining into the cooler nights. Get the entire set for $1,655.

2 Bistro Table Set with Stackable Chairs

For smaller spaces like balconies or porches, this $111 compact bistro set is a practical pick. Its sleek black and coffee design features a tempered glass table top and two stackable steel chairs, making storage a breeze. Designed for durability and easy assembly, it’s perfect for morning coffee chats or relaxed al fresco meals.

3 My Texas House 8″ Wave Terracotta Ceramic Planter

Add a touch of personality to your garden with this $17 wave-textured ceramic planter. Its classic terracotta finish complements a variety of plant types and décor styles, fitting easily on patio tables, steps, or garden shelves. Its versatility makes it a great accent piece for both indoor and outdoor greenery.

4 Better Homes & Gardens Adler 16″ Resin Planter

If you’re looking to make a bold statement, this large 16-inch planter from Better Homes & Gardens delivers. The sleek black resin design provides a modern touch, while the built-in drainage hole supports plant health. At $30, it’s great for medium to large foliage and instantly elevates patio aesthetics.

5 Acacia Wood Patio Console Table

This versatile $88 console table doubles as practical storage and stylish décor. Made from acacia wood with two shelves, it’s ideal for holding garden tools, potted plants, or outdoor accessories. Its neutral dark brown finish fits effortlessly into many patio setups.

6 Christopher Knight Outdoor Patio Dining Set

Bring dining outdoors with this inviting patio dining set ($997) featuring a roomy table and four rope-armchairs with navy cushions. The light teak and beige palette blends with natural surroundings, making it perfect for family dinners or weekend brunches alfresco.

7 My Texas House Blue Gingham Layering Rug

Finally, tie your patio décor together with this $10 blue and white gingham layering rug from My Texas House. Its outdoor-ready construction adds a cozy foundation under seating areas, picnic setups, or porch swings while injecting a cheerful pattern into your space.