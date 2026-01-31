11 Best New Home Depot Patio & Garden Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Get over your winter blues by preparing for spring with these items.

If anything, the recent major snowstorm that struck across much of the U.S. is a solid reminder that we still have a bit to go before spring returns. But if you’re hoping to get yourself out of the winter doldrums, a quick trip to Home Depot can help you prepare for next season when that warm weather finally comes back. The home improvement store is already stocking up with everything you’ll need to maximize your outdoor space and have it looking its best, whether you’re planning a full overhaul or just want a few new looks around the yard. Here are the best new Home Depot patio and garden finds hitting shelves this week.

1 Wicker Patio Sectional Seating Set

Outdoor hosting is arguably the best part of spring coming back. Why not give your patio furniture a little freshening up? This Wicker Patio Sectional Seating Set ($499.99) provides that breezy look that will help you coast through the entire summer and fall.

One happy customer said the furniture was also “sturdy and surprisingly comfortable,” and easy to fit into most spaces. “Assembly was easy, and it has such a cute design! Exactly what was needed. Beautiful and cozy,” the gush.

2 Sapcrete Concrete Square Planter

Whether you’ve already started planting for spring or not, your back deck and patio will appreciate a little greenery upgrade. Getting a few Sapcrete Concrete Square Planters ($43) brings a minimalist modern look while literally elevating your flowers and shrubs. They’re also designed for optimal drainage, making maintenance even easier.

3 Anqtovp Outdoor Kitchen Cabinet

Even if you’re only a beginner gardener, it’s surprising how quickly storage space runs out. But even if you’re not quite ready to invest in a full shed, you can make sure you’ve got a space to stash your equipment by grabbing an Anqtovp Outdoor Kitchen Cabinet ($240.81). Besides giving you a weatherproof place to keep everything organized, it’s also a great place to keep toys and yard games out of sight.

4 Veikos Raised Garden Bed

Speaking of getting a head start on gardening, now is the perfect time to make any kind of infrastructure changes you might need for next season. This Veikos Raised Garden Bed ($94.49) can turn any corner of your yard or patio into a growing area, and they’re even available in multiple colors to match your look. It also doesn’t hurt that you don’t need to be a yardwork master to get everything set up.

“I assembled this raised garden bed in less than 30 minutes,” writes one customer in a five-star review. “Was satisfied with the material and durability of the garden bed once dirt was placed inside. Would recommend and buy again.”

5 TMWINGS Wood Burning Fire Pit

A good fire pit can go a long way in spring, especially when it’s as versatile as this TMWINGS Wood Burning Fire Pit ($159.99). Not only does it function as a table when it’s not in use, but it can quickly unstack to create the perfect place for keeping warm. The included grill attachment also makes it perfect for a truly rustic outdoor dinner service.

6 Cambridge Casual Teak Outdoor Rocking Chair

There’s no better way to pass the time than sitting on the porch or patio and rocking to your heart’s content. And with a Cambridge Casual Teak Outdoor Rocking Chair ($919), it will look just as good unoccupied as it feels to relax in. Just grab your current book, something cool to drink, and kick back!

7 Zerpod 7-Piece Metal Patio Conversation Set

What’s better than sturdy outdoor furniture? This Zerpod 7-Piece Metal Patio Conversation Set ($1,050.99), which not only includes everything you need to entertain, but also features a propane-powered fire pit table as its centerpiece. The best part? You can simply cover the middle when the fire is not in use and get back all that table space.

8 Vevor Rolling Garden Cart

You might not always have an extra set of hands in the garden, but you could have a Vevor Rolling Garden Cart ($62.99) with a quick run to Home Depot. Not only does this make getting plants and equipment around a breeze, but it also features a padded top that makes getting down low to work so much easier.

9 Cloudfly 7-Piece Aluminum Outdoor Dining Set

If you’re looking to go big with outdoor dining, then you might need to consider this Cloudfly 7-Piece Aluminum Outdoor Dining Set ($1,199). With enough seating for six and an extendable table made out of lightweight yet sturdy aluminum that reaches over 86 inches long, it’s perfect for family dinners and friendly get-togethers that require plenty of space.

10 Sizzim Wooden Garden Plant Greenhouse

Even if you can’t control the weather in your area, you can still extend your growing season with a Sizzim Wooden Garden Plant Greenhouse ($875.99). With roughly 448 cubic feet of storage area, you’ll be able to keep those blooms protected all throughout next winter. It also features two roof vents to help maintain appropriate temperatures during the summer.

11 Phewnyzo Electric Ceiling Mounted Radiant Heater

Spring weather can be mercurial at best, but if you’re itching to get back outdoors, these Phewnyzo Electric Ceiling Mounted Radiant Heaters ($274.89) can certainly extend patio season. The two-pack comes with adjustable bracket ceiling mounts that provide 1500 watts of power, as well as halogen work lights that can be just as handy.