11 Best Harbor Freight New Arrivals Hitting Shelves This Week

We’ve got some good news for you: Even if you’ve been busy making the most of the Harbor Freight sales this month, there are even more great products that are about to hit stores. And while the offerings in 2026 have already been pretty remarkable so far, anyone on a quest to round out their toolboxes and workbenches will be thrilled with what’s dropping. Ready to get to work? Here are the best Harbor Freight new arrivals hitting shelves this week.

1 Bauer Drill & Impact Driver Kit

Whether you’re a seasoned construction pro or just getting started on smaller projects, you’re not going to get very far without a decent drill. This Bauer Drill & Impact Driver Kit ($100) is the perfect two-for-one deal, combining two of the most versatile and essential tools you can have in one affordable package.

2 Pressure Washer Quick Connect Nozzle Kit

Sure, you might have a great pressure washer. But do you have all the attachments you need to really get the most out of it? This Pressure Washer Quick Connect Nozzle Kit ($20) works as advertised , making it easy to swap in the piece you need to get the flow you want in a wide range of angles.

3 Black Widow by Spectrum Touch-Up Air Spray Gun

Quick repair jobs on your car, boat, or home become easier than ever with this Black Widow by Spectrum Touch-Up Air Spray Gun ($130). Customers have also given it a perfect rating on the store’s website, saying it lives up to the hype.

“I sprayed a few small parts with it (base & clear), and it completely surprised me,” one writes in a review. “The atomization was great, and both the base and clear laid down exceptionally well.”

4 Franklin 22 ft. Reach Multitask Ladder

It’s one thing to aim high on your home improvement projects, but when you’re literally working up above, you’re going to need the right equipment. This Franklin 22 ft. Reach Multitask Ladder ($200) can literally take you higher with extendable sides that easily collapse back for easy storage. It also includes wheels for easier movement.

5 U.S. General Work Center Hutch

If you’re going to be picking up all these tools, you’re going to need a decent place to stash them. This U.S. General Work Center Hutch ($700) comes complete with a slotted back wall for hanging racks and integrated power ports for charging.

“This is an excellent addition to my roller cab,” says one reviewer. “Love the room and the fact that I can lock it so my kids stop stealing my tools.”

6 Doyle Drain Cleaner Cutter Set

Even the most skilled carpenter knows plumbing work requires its own set of tools. And if you’re sick of dealing with clogged sinks, this Doyle Drain Cleaner Cutter Set ($40) contains the five instruments you’ll need to get everything flowing again.

7 Doyle Crimper/Stripper/Cutter

Planning some light electrical work? Don’t get started without the one key piece of equipment for all things wire-related. This Doyle Crimper/Stripper/Cutter ($30) has a ratcheting feature that makes the job that much easier. People also credit the solid metal handle design for making it more durable.

8 Luminar Everyday LED Headlamp

Working or getting around at night doesn’t have to mean sacrificing one hand to a flashlight. With a Luminar Everyday LED Headlamp ($4), you’ll have 100 lumens of light beaming right onto your workspace or path without having to hold onto anything extra.

9 U.S. General 5-Outlet Magnetic Power Strip

From tool batteries to your smartphone, having as many outlets as possible is key on a worksite to keeping everything powered and charged. Thankfully, this U.S. General 5-Outlet Magnetic Power Strip ($34) provides plenty of plugs, as well as two USB outlets for special chargers and a magnet to help secure it to your metal tool chest or workbench.

People praise the long, convenient cord, as well as the super-strong magnets that keep it in place when adding or removing plugs. “Great add-on to my new tool chest. If you are buying a new tool chest, get it,” suggests one happy customer. “Even if you have an old toolbox/chest, get it. It looks and feels very well made and matches the color of my chest.”

10 Thunderbolt Solar Solar Panel Kit

Whether you’re working somewhere without access to electricity or are heading out camping in your RV, you can harness the power of the sun with this Thunderbolt Solar Solar Panel Kit ($170). Along with two USB charging ports, it also includes two lightbulbs and can produce up to 500 Wh per day when placed in full sunlight.

“Simple and easy to put together,” says one reviewer. “The lights are also very bright and light up an area very well.”

11 Hercules Compact Circular Saw

Not everything can make its way over to the table saw. With the Hercules Compact Circular Saw ($100), you can take your cuts wherever you need them, slicing up to 250 feet per charge. It also boasts a 20 percent lighter weight than its predecessor.

Customers gush about the handy item, calling it “a great compact tool,” a “game changer,” and “so fast, balanced, and easy to use.”