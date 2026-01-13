11 Marshalls New Arrivals Hitting Shelves Mid-January

From designer shoes to spring décor, these new Marshalls arrivals are worth shopping now.

All of my Christmas decorations are finally down, and my holiday-specific clothes and shoes have been safely stored away for next season. Now I am ready for a refresh! Marshalls to the rescue! I visited my local store over the weekend and also scoured the website and found many exciting product drops, ranging from very affordable spring home decor finds to name-brand designer shoes for less, including styles from Golden Goose and Gucci. What should you shop for this month? Here are the 11 new arrivals from Marshalls hitting shelves mid-January.

1 So Many Sandal Styles

Many new shoes are arriving at Marshalls just in time for spring, including sandals. I love this pair of LARROUDE Leather Milan Flat Slingback Sandals, handmade in Brazil. The brand is a favorite amongst fashion stylists and insiders. This beautiful ivory-and-gold style is $69.99, originally retailing for $145 at other stores.

2 And, New Veja Sneakers

There are also several new designer sneaker drops, including a few pairs of Veja. The exclusive brand, a favorite among celebrities, is also made in Brazil. This pair of neutral Veja Leather Campo Sneakers is $139.99 at Marshalls but at least $40 more at other stores.

3 Fresh Picture Frames

A framed photo is the gift that keeps on giving. This CARR 4×6 Charm Garland Tabletop Picture Frame is perfect for your Valentine, whether it’s one of your kids or your lover. The $7.99 frame features a charm-bracelet accent, an easel back, and a hook, allowing it to be placed on a shelf or hung on the wall.

4 So Much Blue and White Chinoiserie

I have noticed that all the discount home stores are packed with blue-and-white ceramics, also known as chinoiserie at all price points. Choose from this THREE HANDS 8.75in Bird Chinoiserie Ceramic Jar With Lid for $19.99, or if you want to splruge, this GALT18in Ceramic Floral Chinoiserie Stool for $69.99.

5 Seriously Designer Sneakers for Hundreds Under Retail

I’m always shocked to find Neiman Marcus worthy name-brand kicks at Marshalls. The website is currently selling a pair of GOLDEN GOOSE Men’s Leather Stripe Super Star Sport Casual Sneakers for $499.99, which retail for $640; Gucci Supreme Canvas And Leather Screener Mule Sneakers for $839.99, compared to $1060; and Ferragamo Leather Driver Flats for $599.99.

6 Lots of Organizing Items

This is one of the big times of the year when people are inspired to get organized. Marshalls always has a great assortment of baskets, bins, and drawers, including this ISAAC JACOBS Large Multi-Use Home Organizer Drawer. Get it for $14.99.

7 Easter (Yes, Easter) Hand Towels

Now that Christmas is over and Valentine’s Day is just a month away, the store is already starting to receive Easter decor. I love this set of CARO HOME Bunny And Daisy Hand Towels. It comes with two adorable bunny and daisy towels to help dress up your bathroom in spring style. The set is $12.99.

8 Miss Dior Shower Gel

Why spend a lot of money on designer fragrance products when Marshalls has the same items for less? I found this MISS DIOR 2.5oz Shimmering Rose Sorbet Shower Gel. The exact same bottle is selling at Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s for $55 right now, so it’s a steal. Fun fact: Items like this are even less if you can find them in the store.

9 Native Jefferson Shoes for Toddlers

When my kids were younger, they lived in Native Jefferson slip-ons all summer long. Get yours now, while they are discounted at Marshalls, $20 under retail. This pair of NATIVE Jefferson Slip On Shoes for toddlers is $24.99.

10 The Ordinary Skincare Products

Many Sephora finds are available for less at Marshalls right now, including THE ORDINARY 2oz Multi-Peptide and Hyaluronic Acid Serum. Get it for $24.99.

11 And, Laura Ashley Bedding Sets

I love this LAURA ASHLEY Cotton Percale Heart To Heart Sheet Set for Valentine’s Day. The crisp cotton set is just $29.99 to $39.99, depending on size, cheap enough to use it for a month and then save for the next year.