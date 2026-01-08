“Yellow Tag” Sale Starts Today at T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods With Lowest Prices of the Year

The event only happens twice a year.

With the holidays officially over and plenty more weeks of winter still ahead, it can feel like the only feasible pick-me-up is a little retail therapy. However, most of our budgets are totally tapped after Christmas shopping and holiday hosting. This is where the TJX Companies comes in. Across their stores—T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods—the retailer has quietly kicked off its famous “yellow tag” sale, where shoppers can score the lowest prices of the season on everything from clothing and accessories to home decor and furniture.

But the biggest thing to know about this promotion is that it’s not officially advertised. Lucky, shopping influencers are taking to social media to spill the beans on the dates of the sale and how you can ensure you find the absolute best deals. Read on for everything you need to know about the T.J. Maxx yellow tag sale.

RELATED: 7 T.J. Maxx Shopping Warnings From Employees.

The T.J. Maxx “yellow tag” sale starts in stores this week.

Once in January and once in July, the TJX suite of stores hosts what shoppers have dubbed the “yellow tag” sale. To better understand this, let’s first break down the colored tagging system at stores like T.J. Maxx.

As Best Life previously explained, anything with a plain white price tag is regular price. Red price tags are for clearance items, while yellow tags “represent final clearance—meaning, the price has been marked down as low as it will go.”

After the holidays, employees at T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods are making room for new spring inventory and therefore mark down a ton of items with yellow tags.

In a new TikTok video, shopping influencer @jamies_daily_deals shares that the yellow tag sale is starting this week, with markdowns up to 75 percent off.

Likewise, influencer @couponingdaddy says the stores are beginning to mark down items with yellow tags, which will go on throughout January.

RELATED: 4 T.J. Maxx Clearance Secrets Revealed by an Employee.

How to score the best deals:

Unlike traditional sales, where stores advertise the promotion and its dates, the yellow tag sale is more fluid. Both @jamies_daily_deals and @couponingdaddy note that this week marks the start of the markdown process, but since employees have to change the price tags by hand, it often takes a while.

So, even though the sale technically started on the 7th, you might not find all the deals right away. Savvy shoppers recommend checking back frequently since most markdowns are done each day in the morning. And be sure to scour every department, because yellow tags will be on everything from fragrance and beauty products to designer clothing to home decor and furniture.