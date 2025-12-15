The #1 Best Time to Score Deals at T.J. Maxx and Marshalls, Insiders Reveal

Getting to the stores early on specific days of the week are your best bet.

More often than not, a trip to T.J. Maxx or Marshalls will end with you at the register purchasing a hidden gem find. After all, it’s no secret that both stores are filled with high-end items that have been marked way down. But what if there were a secret to ensure you always get the best picks out there? Social media is buzzing with new intel on how savvy customers navigate the bargain retailers. And as it turns out, there is a best time to shop to find the greatest deals at T.J. Maxx and Marshalls.

What’s the best time to shop at T.J. Maxx and Marshalls for deals?

Anyone who has spent time perusing the shelves at a discount store knows that the inventories change not only from day to day but even from hour to hour in many cases. So how do you get a leg up? Apparently, it just involves blocking off a little time on your calendar.

In a recent TikTok post, shopping influencer @.callmenavy points out that there’s a specific time each week when new products hit the shelves at T.J. Maxx and Marshalls. Specifically, she suggests getting to the stores on Tuesday or Thursday mornings between 10:30 and 11:00 a.m. to secure first dibs.

She walks around her local store to show roller shelves filled with new products. From the looks of it, hers included plenty of beauty products, bath products, and skincare supplies.

And she’s not the only one who’s noticed this. Shopping influencer @Rossen.Reports shared the same intel during a recent video, claiming that managers secretly told him the best times to shop at T.J. Maxx were actually Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday mornings.

“That’s when most stores at T.J. Maxx do all the restocking,” he explains. “So come in then [and] you get all the stuff before everyone picks it apart.”

He also suggests asking your local store exactly which days your deliveries arrive, since they can sometimes differ between locations.

One shopper tested the theory out.

So, how sound is this coveted intel? TikToker @lovetrenna decided to put it to the test by driving to her local stores, starting with a run to Marshalls in New Jersey at 10:49 a.m. on a Tuesday. And while she notes the parking lot was full, she also found a ton of coveted items when she got inside.

“I fear it’s true,” she writes on her caption while sorting through Le Creuset cookware, a SMEG espresso machine, NARS makeup, Fenty beauty products, and more.

“Everything just feels really full…I think you guys were right,” she admits. “Without a shadow of a doubt, that’s where everyone goes!”

Commenters backed up the theory—but said there’s more to it.

As usual, other social media users jumped right into the comments section on the videos to give their thoughts.

“It’s true! I tested this theory a few months ago because I was looking for a certain bag, and literally they were stocking up on everything, found my bag, and had the whole store to myself!” one shopper confirmed.

However, multiple users claiming to be staff at both Marshalls and T.J. Maxx said that while this intel is true, it’s also often the case that trucks arrive with new products basically every weekday.

“It just depends on what gets loaded onto the truck,” one commenter claiming to be a former Marshalls distribution employee replied. “There is also a period of just great stuff coming in, it just depends on the buying team, that’s how they get you to keep coming in. And New Jersey gets all the good stuff for sure.”