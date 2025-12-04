Cracker Barrel’s big holiday sale includes blow molds, ornaments, décor, and more at 30% off.

Are you still looking for Christmas decorations? All season long we have been fawning over the festive items sold at Cracker Barrel. And, now that the holidays are just a few weeks away, the country store is hosting a major sale. Take 30% off most Christmas decorations. What should you shop for? Here are the 11 best Cracker Barrel holiday deals shoppers want this week.

1 Blow Molds Are On Sale, and Selling Out

Cracker Barrel is famous for its blow molds, which are 30 percent off and selling out fast. The Gingerbread House Blow Mold is a favorite, now just $47.99 reduced from $79.99. “This blow mold gingerbread house is really cute. Great size and nice detail. Love it,” writes a shopper. “A great addition to my display. The house is beautiful and large,” adds another.

2 This Glass Holiday Scene Is On Sale Too

Another gorgeous holiday decoration? This LED Christmas Scene Glass House. Last week the stunning piece was $79.99, but it is now just $47.99.

3 And This Carousel

This Animated Carousel features Santa and his reindeer rising and falling as the carousel turns. The AC adapter-powered carousel plays 20 Christmas carols with volume control so that you can enjoy them with or without music. It’s on sale for $77.99. “Beautiful decoration to add to my Christmas every year,” writes a shopper.

4 A Grinch Tree

This Grinchmasy 4.5′ Prelit Green Tinsel Multilight Tree is on sale for $89.99, reduced from $149.99. It is made of green tinsel, so it will stand out without even turning on the lights.

5 A Plush Moose Head

The cuteness factor of this Elk Wall Motion Plush with Lights is killing me. The wall hanging is on sale for $23.99 from $39.99. The elk has colorful lights around his antlers, and he even sings one of your favorite Christmas tunes. “Definitely a lot of fun,” a shopper confirms.

6 A Merry Christmas Light Post

In addition to the crazy assortment of ornaments, there are unexpected holiday decorations at Cracker Barrel, including this Christmas Lamp Post. The 10.25″ x 8″ x 56.25″ is decorated festively and on sale for $59.99 from $99.99.

7 Lots of Adorable Ornaments

There are so many adorable ornaments on sale. This Hidden Valley Ranch Bottle Ornament is just $4.50, reduced from $8.99. Or, get the Ruffles, Pringles, Oreos, or other food for the same price.

8 A Dear Santa Hat Block Sign

How cute is this Dear Santa Hat Block Sign, on sale for $3.59 from $5.99? “Dear Santa, before I explain, how much do you know?” The keepsake will be a favorite for years to come.

9 Stockings

There are so many cute stockings on sale. The Cowboy Boot Stocking is on sale for $5.99, as is the Cat Shaped Stocking. The Nutcracker Stocking is on sale for $7.19.

10 A Light Up Gingerbread Boy with Tree

Another great decoration? This Light Up Gingerbread Boy with Tree. Regularly $34.99, it is now down to $20.99.

11 And, This Acrylic Reindeer

There are also a few versions of the Laying Acrylic Reindeer, reduced from $59.99 to $35.99. “I fell in love with these the minute I saw them! Often times CB is country or farmhouse. But I’ve noticed over the years that they’ve carried more acrylic pieces appealing to a more contemporary or modern home. They’re stately so they can go on a sofa table, coffee table, buffet table, even under the Christmas tree,” writes a shopper.