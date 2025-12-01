11 Best New Cracker Barrel Christmas Decor Hitting Shelves This December

Cracker Barrel’s new Christmas decor lineup is packed with festive trees, lights, and gifts.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Have you been to the Cracker Barrel lately? There are so many incredible Christmas decorations flooding the store and website. Whether you are looking for a small or large Christmas tree, decorations, blow molds, glitter globes, or even stockings shaped like Santa Claus, the restaurant and country store has something for you. What should you shop for? Here are the 11 best new Cracker Barrel Christma decor items hitting shelves this December.

1 So Many Blow Molds

Cracker Barrel is famous for its blow molds, which light up your home. The Gingerbread House Blow Mold is a favorite. “This blow mold gingerbread house is really cute. Great size and nice detail. Love it,” writes a shopper. “A great addition to my display. The house is beautiful and large,” adds another. There is also this equally adorable Stacked Gingerbread Blow Mold, $59.99. “I am a collector of blow molds and this one is of sturdier plastic and has built in nail tabs and the nails to secure it into the ground. Being electric is also a great plus,” one shopper says. “I’m happy with this product. It comes with steaks to secure to the ground. Can’t wait to put it out on display this year,” adds another happy customer.

2 A Stocking Shaped Like Santa

Add some “ho, ho, ho” to your mantel with this Santa-shaped stocking, just $9.99. Jolly old Saint Nick is perfect for stuffing with all your holiday goodies. Get it for just $9.99. There are several other stockings to choose from if you don’t like this one.

RELATED: 11 Best Cracker Barrel New Arrivals Hitting Shelves This Week

3 An LED Christmas Scene Glass House

Another gorgeous holiday decoration? This LED Christmas Scene Glass House is $79.99. The neutral yet beautiful scenery has a serene feel, while still lighting up a room.

4 A Pretty Metal Bow to Hang on the Wall

Bows are so popular right now, and this Metal Bow Wall Decor wall hanging, $29.99, is elegant as can be. “This bow is very large and very well made! I bought 3 at the mall that aren’t as big & cost more,” one writes. “Gorgeous bow wall hanging. Purchased two so far!!” adds another.

5 A Festive LED Candle

Get all your LED candles at Cracker Barrel. This Large White LED Candle with Bow is a store exclusive, on sale for $27.99. “Share in the magic of the season with our Large White LED Candle with Bow! This holiday decor adds a warm glow to any space in a traditional style that will be cherished for years to come,” writes the store.

6 And This Nativity Accent Light

Shoppers love this Nativity Accent Light on sale for $17.49. It features a realistic nativity scene and lights up most beautifully. “Add an elegant Christmas touch to your decor with our Nativity Accent Light. This is a beautiful piece that will add dimension to many spaces,” the description reads.

RELATED: 11 Best New Cracker Barrel Christmas Decor Items Hitting Shelves This Week.

7 Novelty Ornaments

Don’t miss the novelty ornaments at Cracker Barrel. There are so many fun ones that make amazing gifts, including this can of Cracker Barrel Fried Apples! The exclusive is just $6.99, but it is on sale for $5.24.

8 Flocked and Glittery Christmas Trees

You can buy a fake Christmas tree at the store, too! Cracker Barrel’s 9′ Prelit Flocked and Glittered Christmas Tree is selling out fast. The gorgeous tree is white, flocked, and glitteringly stunning, selling for $699.99.

9 An Animated Carousel

This Animated Carousel features Santa and his reindeer rising and falling as the carousel turns. The AC adapter-powered carousel plays 20 Christmas carols with volume control so that you can enjoy them with or without music. It’s on sale for under $100. “Beautiful decoration to add to my Christmas every year,” writes a shopper.

10 A Small Grinchmas Tree

If you want a smaller, more Grinchmasy tree, get the 4.5′ Prelit Green Tinsel Multilight Tree. It is on sale for $112.49 and is made of green tinsel, so it will stand out without even turning on the lights.

11 And, Lots of Glitter Globes

Glitter globes are another trademark item. This Snowman Glitter Globe with Adapter ($149.99) is a Cracker Barrel exclusive and incredibly timeless. The large decoration glitters, glows, and sparkles when turned on, making it the focal point of your holiday decor. There are other glitter globes to choose from. I also love this LED Silver Base Tree Glitter Globe, $29.99. “Love this little tree and all the colors. Even my son and husband like it. Always getting compliments on it. I have a tiny home and it fits perfect in my space,” writes a happy shopper.