5 Best Five Below Christmas Crafts Hitting Shelves This Week

These festive DIY projects can be the perfect way to get into the holiday spirit.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

There are plenty of different ways to get into the spirit of the holidays, whether it’s decorating your home or sitting down to watch some festive classic films. However, the run-up to Christmas is one time of year when a little DIY is almost a given. Fortunately, thanks to stores like Five Below, you don’t have to worry if you’ve never had a knack for gingerbread houses or ornately decorated cookies. The bargain store has plenty of fun projects, kits, and more that are perfect for the season. Here are the best Five Below Christmas crafts that are hitting shelves this week.

RELATED: 7 Best New Dollar Tree Christmas Gifts for Kids Hitting Shelves This Week.

1. Itty Bitty Knit Kit

The colder months might be the best time of year to pick up knitting, but don’t feel like you need to dive right into an attempt at a scarf or sweater. This Itty Bitty Knit Kit is available at Five Below in a festive penguin or polar bear option for just $4. And while picking up the needles might be a great way to put down your phone and unwind with a hands-on project, it’s also slated for ages 8 and up, making it a great educational gift.

2. Christmas Make & Paint Clay Cookie Ornaments Set

Arguably, the hardest part about putting all the time and effort into Christmas cookie decorations is that they are inevitably going to be eaten. Make your confectionery works of art a little more permanent with this Christmas Make & Paint Clay Cookie Ornaments Set, which comes with everything you need to make a dozen decorations for your tree. All you have to do is roll out the clay “dough,” cut your favorite shapes, and paint them however you’d like.

3. Christmas Paint A Gingerbread House Set

Speaking of short-lived edible artistic endeavors, there’s another helpful kit hitting the shelves that might be of interest to bakers who hate to see their creations disappear. This Christmas Paint A Gingerbread House Set costs just $6 at Five Below, and comes with everything you need to make your own wintery decoration. The best part? It also functions as a handy organizer.

RELATED: 11 Best New Lowe’s Christmas Decorations Hitting Shelves This Week.

4. Artmaker Creative Coloring Book

It doesn’t matter how old you are: Sometimes, picking up some colored pencils and filling in between the lines can be one of the easiest ways to unwind and destress (which can be especially important during the Christmas season). This well-designed Artmaker Creative Coloring Book comes with plenty of designs that make it easy to scratch that creative itch without getting too involved with materials and supplies, all for just $5.

5. Christmas Paint Your Own Holiday Nutcracker Set

With so much of the holiday season steeped in tradition, why not use your creativity to create a piece of decor with a little bit of your personality? This Christmas Paint Your Own Holiday Nutcracker Set gives you everything you need to design your own miniature wooden guardian to place on your mantle or in your entryway. It’s also just $6, making it a great option for kid entertainment during the annual holiday party.