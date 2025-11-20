6 Target Cozy Kitchen Finds That Make Holiday Hosting a Breeze

Get your food looking festive with these items—all within your budget.

The busyness of the holiday season always seems to sneak up on us, which is why it can be helpful to have a store like Target on hand to help with hosting duties. Whether you’re organizing a formal dinner party or a casual cocktail hour, the retailer has all the cozy kitchen finds to make hosting a breeze, from festive servingware to seasonal linens.

1. Hearth & Hand Brass Tiered Snack Serving Bowls

Whether you’re working with limited table top space or just want an eye-catching way to pass snacks around, this brass tiered snack stand from Target’s Hearth & Hand collaboration collection with Magnolia will literally elevate your food game. It’s an easy way to make your famous holiday Chex mix look its best, and it’ll only run you $29.99.

2. Threshold Ribbed Scallop Cake Stand

Let’s be honest: Desserts tend to be the star of the show around the holidays. Why not give them the premier presentation they deserve with this scalloped cake stand? Whether it’s your famous coconut cream pie or a classic fruitcake, it’s going to look its best served from up on high. You can pick one up for just $22.

3. Hearth & Hand Marble Serving Tray

Going for the ultimate cheese and charcuterie board? Of course you are, it’s the holidays! This 7″ marble serving tray ($20) from the Hearth & Hand collection is one of the easiest ways to dress up and serve your selections with class. Note: Stilton and Brie de Meaux are not included.

4. Hearth & Hand Plaid Melamine Dinner Plate

What’s on your plate should always dazzle your guests, but it doesn’t hurt if the dishes themselves are dazzling, too. These “10.5 plaid plates ($5 each) from the Hearth & Hand collection are a perfect seasonal touch to your tablescape. And don’t worry if you want to keep things looking holiday appropriate for the salad course, too: There’s also an identical 8.5″ salad plate ($4 each) option, too!

5. Hearth & Hand Trim Cloth Napkins

Napkins are not only a dinner essential, but also one of the best ways to add a little character to your setting. These beautiful trim cloth napkins ($15) from the Hearth & Hand collection provide the perfect seasonal touch to mealtime with a subtle red pop, all while still being elegantly soft to the touch.

Want to extend the festive look to cocktail hour too? You’re in luck: You can also pick up a similar embroidered cocktail napkin set ($12). It’s a chic solution to having to be on coaster-use-lookout all night long.

6. Hearth & Hand Cheese and Bread Knives Set

Your dinner party won’t get very far if you don’t have the right utensils on hand to help prepare it. But instead of opting for the same useful yet drab tools you keep stashed in your kitchen drawer, consider this $20 cheese and bread knife set. With a wire slicer, bread knife, and cheese plane, you’ll have everything at hand you need to get the festivities started (and keep them going).